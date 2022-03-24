Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping to complete perfect week

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson wants his side to complete a perfect week with a third straight win at Carshalton Athletic on Saturday.

Having seen their 16-game unbeaten run in the Isthmian League Premier Division ended by Enfield Town, Urchins fell behind after two minutes at Merstham.

But goals from Rickie Hayles, Liam Nash and Ollie Muldoon sealed a 3-1 victory, before their 2-0 midweek success over Corinthian-Casuals at Bridge Avenue.

"We had a good win on Saturday and said Saturday's win would only be great if we got the three points tonight," said Stimson on Tuesday.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson looks on during their match against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We've got those. To get six from six in a really busy week is great, now we have to go to Carshalton.

"We know what they did here, they scored in the last minute against us, so that is going to be another test, on astroturf, but the boys are in good spirits.

"We'll see who is available and I'm sure if we go there and play like we have, we'll have a good game and hopefully come back with some more points."

Tom Wraight fired Urchins into a second-minute lead in midweek, but goalkeeper Joe Wright was sent off for handling outside the area.

Hornchurch celebrate Tom Wraight's early goal against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Joe Christou took over in goal and made a key save before half-time, with the visitors reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Liam Nash sealed the points with a second Hornchurch goal 12 minutes from time and Stimson added: "It was incredible. We started off really well, the first goal from Tom Wraight was a delightful finish, great technique.

"To go 1-0 up so early was good. Then unfortunately we had Joe Wright sent off and went down to 10 men but Joe Christou took on the responsibilty of going in goal and had an absolute blinder.

"At half-time we spoke about not conceding and also on the break I think we're going to create a couple of opportunities and that showed second half.

"I know they went down to 10 as well but I thought we were dangerous on the break, defensively we were solid and to get the second goal from Nash was a good team goal and Joe Christou keeping a clean sheet as well is a massive positive."

Peter Ojemen of Corinthian Casuals and Tobi Joseph of Hornchurch battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Urchins find themselves in fourth place with seven games to go, with a seven-point cushion on sixth-place Lewes.

As for the save made by Christou from Misha Djemali just before the interval, Stimson said: "It was a really important save, probably gave him a bit more confidence, but I've seen him make some saves in 5-a-side goals.

"When we have games in training sessions we don't really have two goalkeepers. We try to get another one in to help us, but when we haven't got another goalkeeper, Joe Christou goes in goal, Remi Sutton goes in goal.

Remi Sutton of Hornchurch on the ball against Corinthian Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"There's one or two that can step in. Full credit to Joe, great performance."