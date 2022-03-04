Hornchurch have to remain patient says Stimson

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says his side have got to remain patient during what he hopes will be an exciting March and April.

Urchins host Corinthian-Casuals on Saturday and visit Potters Bar Town on Tuesday.

And they sit in fourth place in the Isthmian League Premier Division, having beaten bottom club Leatherhead and drawn with Carshalton Athletic this past week to extend their unbeaten run to 15 games.

Second-half goals from Tobi Joseph and Sam Higgins sealed a 2-0 win on Saturday, but Higgins saw his 80th-minute effort cancelled out in the last minute by Carshalton in front of a crowd of 782 at Bridge Avenue on Tuesday.

Stimson said: "When you play teams who sit back and defend it's harder to break them down.

"It was another good goal by Sam but they broke away at the death to get an equaliser.

"We've got to take a deep breath. I think 10-15 games ago we would've taken where we are now.

"The Carshalton game was abandoned previously so the club decided to allow free entry and big thanks to those who turned up and really got behind the boys.

"We put on a decent performance and hopefully we get them back on Saturday when we play Corinthian-Casuals. They beat us earlier in the season.

"No one will come and open up against us. We've got to be patient and the boys have been and will keep doing it."

Casuals sit in 12th place but won 1-0 with a late penalty when the sides met in October.

Bar are just below them in 14th and lost 4-0 at Hornchurch in late August, but have a new manager in Sammy Moore who, like Stimson, counts Leyton Orient among his former clubs.

"They have a new manager and you tend to see them bring new players with them, as others up their performance," added Stimson.

"We treat all teams with the utmost respect, it's about what we do. It's a good position to be in, but we know it's nowhere near over and there are a lot of twists and turns to come.

"If we keep our performance levels good, we will get points. It should be an exciting March and April."

Sam Higgins has scored four goals in just 79 minutes as a substitute over the last four games for Hornchurch

Stimson had praise for Higgins, who scored for the fourth straight game as a substitute, adding: "Sam has been amazing. To come back from that long out and get on and score in every game.

"His goal the other night was outstanding but we've got to be sensible and treat him carefully. He's an experienced player, a good character and honest and knows when he will be ready."