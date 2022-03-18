Stimson seeks maximum points as Hornchurch streak ends

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson wants maximum points as they look to bounce back from a first Isthmian League defeat in 17 matches.

Urchins were beaten 2-1 by Enfield Town at Bridge Avenue last weekend, which was their first loss since going down by the same scoreline when the sides met in late November.

And they sit in fifth place, one point ahead of Lewes with a game in hand, as they head to Merstham on Saturday, before hosting Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday.

Stimson said: "It was a phenomenal run. We dust ourselves down and if we can go on any type of run like we did when we lost to Enfield before, it will be nice.

"We go Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday and will be going for maximum points to try and stay in this close play-off race.

"We will go and do what we do at Merstham. They will give us a game, but they lost 6-0 last week and will probably have been working on being solid.

"If we get our game going like we have the last two or three months, we will create chances and hopefully take them and get the three points.

"All teams are fighting for points. Corinthian-Casuals is our game in hand on some of the teams above us and we will try to win to make it count."

Enfield took the lead midway through the first half on Saturday, but Tom Wraight levelled on the hour in front of a crowd of 632.

Parity lasted only five minutes, though, before Adam Cunnington headed Enfield's winner and Stimson added: "The first goal was a bit of a freak one. Joe (Wright) lost the ball in the sunlight, it came out of the sky, he went for it and missed it.

"To concede that was a bit of a blow, but we spoke at half-time about how we could get back into it and scored a decent goal, with Tom Wraight on the end of Mickey Parcell's cross.

"I thought we looked like going on and winning the game, but Enfield are a big, strong, physical side and got a winning goal from a set-piece. Adam played for me at Hornchurch and Kettering and got up for a header.

"We didn't have any clear-cut chances after that and were disappointed to lose."

Urchins were able to get back on the training ground in midweek and Stimson wants to see a positive reaction to their rare setback.

He said: "The performance was ok against a tough opponent. We've got to turn that ok into a decent performance.

"It's happened now. There was no way we'd go the rest of the season unbeaten but it's all about how we react and get over it.

"The whole squad has been there for each other, motivated each other and we trained well on Tuesday. The next three or four games we might now see some boys start who need some minutes.

"We're 30-odd games into the season and the position we're in, with the injuries we've had, you'd take it all day. We've got to keep fit and healthy and look forward to the last nine games."