Every game is big at this stage says Hornchurch boss Stimson

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says 'every game is big' at this stage of the season, ahead of a home date with Enfield Town on Saturday.

Urchins moved above their rivals into fourth in the Isthmian League Premier Division on goal difference after a 2-1 win at Potters Bar in midweek.

But with 10 games to go, Stimson knows there is no room for complacency.

"This stage of the season, every game is big but you only get three points, no more," he said.

"Enfield, with the history of the club, to be above them at the moment is good but it doesn't count yet. We need another strong performance.

"They have got good individuals and are a good team. It will be a tough and good game and hopefully we will have a big crowd, given their travelling support."

After seeing Saturday's home match against Carshalton postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Bridge Avenue, Urchins fell behind against the Scholars.

But Tom Wraight levelled from the penalty spot - his ninth goal in 15 games - and Liam Nash netted his 16th of the season on the hour to leave Urchins unbeaten in 16 matches.

Stimson added: "It was a tough game. They have been on a decent run with their new manager. We expected a tough one and we got a tough one.

"The boys dug in when they had to and showed that bit of quality as well, both goals were from good moves.

"Two goals and three points away from home is a good night for us. The run we're on, teams are trying that extra bit harder against us. We understand that and it's great to see."

The biggest problem for Stimson might be keeping all of his players happy, with an abundance of riches at his disposal.

But all seem to be buying into the process, with Stimson saying: "The squad is everything. At the start of the season, results weren't going our away but we had six, seven eight missing.

"Now they're all fit and it's frustrating for me and the players who are not getting on the pitch. But they understand it.

"If we can keep everyone fit we should be in and around it. When you look at our bench, Rickie (Hayles), Joe (Christou), Ellis (Brown) and Sam (Higgins) all started in the Trophy final and were a big part of what we did.

"Tom Wraight has played at a high level and has been a great signing for us. Tobi (Joseph) has come back and been amazing with his endeavour and work rate.

"And Ola (Ogunwamide), every time he comes on, he has an impact. They were three crucial signings when the squad was depleted.

"We were looking to bring players in but not just to make up the numbers, we wanted quality and those boys are keeping their positions in the team.

"Credit to the boys in the shirts at the moment. We have a chance to make changes in a game if we need to and keep players on their toes.

"We want to be challenging for those play-off places and maintain what we're doing."