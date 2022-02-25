'Untouchable' Hornchurch set for exciting end to season says Nash

Hornchurch striker Liam Nash is predicting an exciting end to the Isthmian League Premier Division season.

Nash netted a hat-trick as Urchins thrashed East Thurrock United 6-0 last weekend, taking his tally to 15 ahead of a trip to lowly Leatherhead.

And Mark Stimson's men will look to make it 14 games unbeaten in the league on Saturday, before hosting Carshalton Athletic on Tuesday.

Liam Nash of Hornchurch attacks against East Thurrock United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Nash said: "It's obviously nice to get a hat-trick, but the overall performance, everyone here that witnessed it just shows what a good run we're on at the minute.

"I think we're untouchable and if we do carry on the way we're going I think it'll be an exciting end to the season."

Tom Wraight fired home from the penalty spot, after Ollie Muldoon was fouled by Arthur Janata, to open the scoring and Nash headed home a Tobi Joseph cross to double the lead.

Tom Wraight of Hornchurch and Tom Barton of East Thurrock battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Joseph set up Nash again after the restart, with Charlie Ruff providing the pass for the striker's third goal on the hour mark.

Substitutes Ola Ogunwamide and Sam Higgins added further goals in the last seven minutes and Nash added: "It's always nice for a striker to score three but you've got to have players around you that offer those goals and thankfully the big man (Tobi) provided two of them!

Liam Nash (left) celebrates one of his three goals against East Thurrock United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It's good, you can see it out there, we've got an understanding now. I understand the way Tobi plays and I'd like to think the same with me, but it's just a matter of fact that when he is on the ball you have to bust your gut to get in the box and it's the same with him on his end.

"I knew when he was running in there he would find me. It's a partnership that you need in a team but I suppose we're all partners out there.

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch and Harry Hope of East Thurrock battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Even the likes of Ruffy when he gets on the ball I know what he is going to do, he's going to look for the pass in behind, so it's just running in behind and making a threat."

Joseph now has eight assists to go with his three goals in 13 appearances this season and has set his sights on 'finishing the job' this season.

He said: "We've been playing really well the last few months. It's just about consistency.

Mickey Parcell of Hornchurch attacks against East Thurrock United - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"I think we've got quality all over the pitch, so we don't really have to worry when teams might come here and try and defend and sit back.

"With the quality we've got we're going to create loads of chances and the team chemistry is high. Even off the pitch, in the changing room, everyone is together and we just take that onto the pitch and do what we have to do every week.

"Getting promoted before but not necessarily having the best run in terms of injuries and things, I always had that thought in my head, maybe to come back if I got the chance and try and do a bit better personally.

"But really I just want to help the team finish the job - play-offs or just get promoted really, I just feel like that will be the icing on the cake."