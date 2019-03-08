Hornchurch place first in latest East London Mini-League event

The latest news from the local swimming scene (pic: Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

A series of strong performances helped Hornchurch finish top of the standings at the East London Mini-League gala in Becontree Heath.

There was plenty for the Dyer family to celebrate, with Lochlan winning the 50m backstroke and sister Elidh placing first in the 50m freestyle.

Connie Philpott was on top form as she won both the 50m breaststroke and 50m backstroke, setting new personal bests in both.

There new bests also for Lewis Oatham on his way to victory in both the 50m butterfly and 50m breaststroke.

Other winners at the meet for the Hornchurch club included Lenny Hollins, Rebecca Green, Rachel Misslebrook and Finlay Wilson.

Meanwhile, Jamie Philpott, Summer Barney, Tumininu Makinde and Kara Smith combined to win the 4x25m freestyle relay.

Ethan Jackson, Katya Kardels and Ruby Tillson all set personal bests for Hornchurch.

“We’ve had a few close meets over the last few months and it was great to see the swimmer’s hard work paying off,” said team manager Frank Gold.

“The coaches have been focussed on the gala squad for several months now and to have something to show for it is just what the club needed, especially as our master swimmers did so well at their county championships by finishing sixth out of more than 20 clubs.

“We have a great team supporting the swimmers and are really looking forward to the upcoming Essex Swimming League meets”.