Higgins happy to help Hornchurch conquer Hastings rivals

Hornchurch striker Sam Higgins admitted it felt good to get on the scoresheet and help secure a 3-0 win over Hastings United on Saturday.

The visitors arrived late at Bridge Avenue due to traffic trouble en route and found themselves reduced to 10 men within five minutes.

A strong run and cross by Ellis Brown picked out Higgins and when his header was handled by Finn O'Mara a red card was shown and Tom Wraight converted from the penalty spot.

Urchins then doubled their advantage with only 11 minutes played when they were awarded a free-kick some 30 yards from goal and Higgins stepped up to smash it into the net as an early contender for goal of the season.

"I caught it sweet to be honest, so just happy to score," Higgins told the club website.

"There has been a few good 'uns. I'm not sure [where it ranks], I will have to watch it back."

Joe Wright saved from Jack Dixon as the visitors looked to respond, with Dixon heading another chance over.

Joe Christou dragged a shot wide and Higgins sent a long-range effort just past the post before the break.

The hosts had a let-off after the restart as James Hull headed against the crossbar, but Higgins saw a hard shot turned behind by Louis Rogers and Ben Pope fired over.

Rogers also saved from Brown, before manager Mark Stimson looked to his bench and made a trio of changes.

Sam Hasler fired just wide for Hastings before Urchins regained control and added a late third when substitute Ola Ogunwamide cut in from the left and curled his shot past Rogers.

"I think it might've looked easier than it was. We gave away a few chances in the second half but I think the early red card changed the game completely," added Higgins.

"Obviously it made it a tough game for them, it was hot, but good to get three points at the end of the day. We won't look back at the end of the season and look at the performance.

"[It was] good to get a goal for myself and obviously for a couple of the other boys, and at least we won."

Urchins head to boss Stimson's former club Canvey Island on Saturday, then take on Bishop's Stortford on Bank Holiday Monday.

And Higgins expects two hard battles, adding: "Being a derby it's always a tough game. I think they've come up and have got a lot of momentum.

"I've not really seen their results but I'm sure it will be a tough game and also onto Monday against Stortford is always a tough game, so two big games this weekend."