Hornchurch boss Stimson focused on getting minutes into players legs

Published: 1:00 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 1:41 PM July 28, 2021

Mo Sagaf of Dagenham and Liam Nash of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson remains focused on getting minutes into his players legs as they continue pre-season preparations.

The Urchins travel to Burroughs Park to take on Isthmian North side Great Wakering Rovers on Saturday before heading to Parkside Stadium to face Grays Athletic on Wednesday.

Jordan Clark of Hornchurch and George Saunders of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

It will be an opportunity for more players to feature for lengthy periods and get them prepared for the first game of the new Isthmian League season.

“That is what pre-season is about, playing teams at different levels, different tests and most importantly getting minutes in,” the boss said.

“A couple of boys played 90 minutes (against Dagenham & Redbridge) so that was good. Next time other boys will get 90 minutes, so when we get into the last two weeks you’d like to think most of the players would have played at least two or three games.”

Urchins suffered a 3-0 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday at Bridge Avenue as Mauro Vilhete, Aaron Blair and Scott Wilson all found the net.

“It was a good test for us, we should have probably gone 1-0 up, some say it was a good save but I think the finish should have been better," added Stimson.

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch and Matt Robinson of Dagenham during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021

“Dagenham then scored a goal and to be fair with 15 minutes to go I felt if anything we looked like the team that were going to score and we hit the post.

“Maybe the fitness side of things, you can see Dagenham are full time, my boys aren’t and what we did this week we played Tuesday and then Thursday we had about 15 minutes training so in the last 15 minutes we fatigued a little bit. They took their opportunities but overall the pleasing thing was no injuries.”

Stimson was pleased with young goalkeeper Finley Thackway who has stepped up during the absence of Joe Wright.

Finley Thackway of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 24th July 2021

“Fin has been immaculate since he has been with us, obviously with Joe Wright having an operation, Fin has stepped in. He was asked a few questions but came out with flying colours. I thought he looked really good out there," he said.

“With the squad we’ve got and the amount that are missing we have to fill it with youngsters and at the end there was a couple of 17-year-olds on the pitch and an 18-year-old but it was a great experience for them.

“It was a great crowd over here as well so it was massive for everyone that turned out. We look forward now, a couple more weeks then the season starts.”