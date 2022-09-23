Stimson: Hornchurch being top doesn't bother me

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson admits he isn't bothered about being top of the Isthmian League Premier Division seven games into the season.

Urchins romped to a 6-0 win at Herne Bay on Tuesday, following a 3-0 victory at Maldon in their FA Cup second qualifying round tie at the weekend.

And they welcome Cray Wanderers to Bridge Avenue on Saturday, ahead of a home tie with National League South outfit Braintree on October 1.

They sit in pole position above Potters Bar Town on goal difference, having won their last five matches in all competitions, but Stimson said: "It doesn't bother me. We're winning games, we're playing well, it counts for nothing at the moment, we just get on with it.

"Cray and doing really well. It's two teams on form, I know their management team well and we're looking forward to it.

"The mood is obviously very good win when you're winning and we're getting players back now. We had five on the bench on Tuesday for the first time in a while, with three of those from the Trophy final.

"The squad is strong. We've got another one, maybe two coming back, which means only two others out, so it's very competitive and hopefully they will keep pushing each other to start."

Sam Higgins netted twice as Hornchurch beat Maldon and was on target at Herne Bay - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Urchins raced into a two-goal lead inside nine minutes at Maldon, thanks to a pair of stunning efforts from Sam Higgins, with Liam Nash adding a late third.

And Stimson was glad to see them earn a home tie in Tuesday's draw, adding: "They were two outstanding goals from Sam.

"You go there, it's always a tricky tie, but to get through was the main thing and the clean sheet was a bonus.

"Now it's Braintree at home, a good side, top six in the National League South at the moment, but we will look forward to it and hopefully get a big crowd, do our best to try and go one more."

Higgins claimed his eighth goal of the season at Herne Bay, after Nathan Bertram-Cooper had opened the scoring on 16 minutes.

Nash netted either side of the break, with Tom Wraight and Lewwis Spence completing the half-dozen and Stimson said: "Full credit to the players, they were outstanding and to win 6-0 at any level is an achievement.

"We asked them for a performance and they gave us that and more. It was a great drive home. Their first home game on their new 4G pitch, they got the go-ahead to play and we knew it would be a test.

"Special mention to the fans as well who were very vocal at both games, it's much appreciated."