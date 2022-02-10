Hornchurch boss Stimson seeks squad boost for busy week

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson hopes to have as many players available as possible as they head into a busy week.

Urchins host Isthmian League Premier Division promotion rivals Folkestone Invicta on Saturday, then visit Cheshunt on Tuesday before another home game with East Thurrock.

And they go into the weekend unbeaten in 11 league matches after a 3-3 draw at Haringey Borough last weekend, with Stimson saying: "Every game we remain undefeated, the more teams will want to be the ones to stop us.

"We've got to concentrate on what we do, play like we have and if a team is better than us on the day, we hold our hands up, dust ourselves down and go again.

"Folkestone are a good side, a good club, always up there year in, year out.

"They know the league inside out and it will be a really tough game. They're scoring lots of goals as well so hopefully we win 5-4.

"We've got two sessions and everyone should take part, fingers crossed there are no reactions.

"Cheshunt are also doing well and then we've got East Thurrock, so the whole squad will be needed. It will be nice to have as many as possible available."

Urchins fell behind early on at Haringey, but Liam Nash and Charlie Ruff replied to put them ahead at the break.

And after the hosts struck soon after the restart Nash netted again to make it 3-2, only for Haringey to earn a share of the spoils.

Stimson added: "Performance wise we were very good with the ball. Scoring three goals away from home was pleasing and we could've scored two or three more.

"Conceding three is not the best but sometimes you have to give credit. Haringey are good going forward, with some threatening players.

"This team has shown so many times, they know and understand it's a 90-95 minute game, you've got to keep going, keep playing our football and create chances.

"To be 2-1 up at half-time was pleasing, it's a shame we couldn't hold on but we will play a lot of sides where it is their cup final. We've got to appreciate that and deal with it.

"Haringey showed that. I'll be interested to see their results coming up. The run we've been on, we've got to embrace it and enjoy it."

Stimson had praise for goalscorers Nash and Ruff too, adding: "They're two outstanding players, with abiltity, creativity, energy. They're a pleasure to watch and work with.

"I get asked why I manage at this level and I enjoy turning up and watching them train and perform. When it comes off it's exciting. They're part of a good group and you need that big of magic."