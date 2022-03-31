Hornchurch boss Stimson expects 'interesting, tricky' ending to season

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson is expecting 'an interesting, tricky last six games' to the Isthmian League Premier Division season.

Urchins host mid-table Bognor on Saturday, then visit fellow play-off hopefuls Cheshunt on Tuesday.

And they do so on the back of a 5-0 win at Carshalton Athletic, which left them in fourth place and with their destiny in their own hands over the next four weeks.

"You thought Worthing would be the ones who might run away with it, given what they've done over the last two years," said Stimson.

"But there are so many in the hunt, so many good sides in this league. It will be an interesting, tricky last six games."

Bognor sit in 11th place, with seemingly little to play for, and Urchins won 2-1 when they met in late November.

But Cheshunt are five points off the top five, with two games in hand, and won 1-0 at Bridge Avenue in October.

"There's personal pride and when there's nothing to play for, teams can have no fear and a freedom," added Stimson.

"When there's no pressure teams can be dangerous. We know they're a passing side so we don't want to let them get on their game.

"We've then got Cheshunt and Cray, one pushing for the play-offs, the others fighting for their lives."

Stimson's side have lost just once in their last 20 league matches, after four first-half goals from Tom Wraight and a 65th-minute effort from Liam Nash at Carshalton.

"It's the first time someone has scored four in the first half while I've been manager," said Stimson.

"The way he took them was really composed and to be 4-0 up away from home at half time was fantastic. The same player getting all four is something else.

"It was important we didn't lose the second half and we got one more but should've had a penalty as well.

"We were in total control and a 5-0 win away from home and three more points is job done.

"It was only a few weeks ago we drew 1-1 so it was really pleasing and keeps us up among it."

Goalkeeper Joe Wright is suspended for Saturday's game, after his recent red card against Corinthian-Casuals, with Connor Wheatley set to deputise.

"Connor was with me at Thurrock, has been with us for a couple of months and is capable," said Stimson.