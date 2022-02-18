Hornchurch 'have to keep performing' says Stimson

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says there can be no room for complacency as they host bottom club East Thurrock this weekend.

Urchins extended their unbeaten run in the Isthmian League Premier Division to 12 matches with a 4-1 win over promotion rivals Folkestone Invicta last weekend.

And having seen a midweek trip to Cheshunt fall victim to a waterlogged pitch, they are due to welcome lowly Rocks to Bridge Avenue on Saturday sitting two points off a play-off spot.

Stimson said: "Everyone is capable at this level of getting a positive result. We've got to make sure we perform like we have the last 15 games.

"On the day it can be the rub of the green and you've got to take your chances to get another three points."

Tom Wraight put Urchins ahead against Folkestone from the penalty spot midway through the first half, after the visitors had hit the crossbar and seen a goal ruled out.

And after the visitors levelled at the start of the second half, Ollie Muldoon rifled home a superb second for Stimson's men, with Charlie Ruff heading home from close range five minutes later.

Ollie Muldoon scored a superb goal for Hornchurch against Folkestone Invicta - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Sam Higgins made his first appearance since late September as he came off the bench to net his 11th goal in 12 outings, with Stimson adding: "They're a good side, up there with us. Ollie's was a great strike and the late goal for Sam was very good for him.

Sam Higgins came off the bench to score for Hornchurch against Folkestone Invicta - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It's another three points and we move on. Unfortunately our game at Cheshunt was off and Folkestone won to go back above us.

"It will be like that for the remainder of the season. There are seven or eight teams going for four spots."

Stimson is pleased to have plenty of options heading into the business end of the season and is hoping they can continue to master the conditions to maintain their promotion push.

He said: "You have to get your head around the pitch, but we don't do too badly so we can't complain too much. The people working on it do their utmost.

"Saturday was the first time we've had everyone fit and available since the FA Trophy final, even in pre-season.

"It was great, but hard to leave three out of the 16. We've got games in hand and strength in depth.

"We need to play the games when called upon, get the results when needed. They're all good sides, it's one at a time."