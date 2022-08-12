Hornchurch will be 'in amongst it' again says Stimson

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson looks on during pre-season ahead of the 2022-23 campaign - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Mark Stimson believes Hornchurch will be 'in amongst it' once again in the Isthmian League Premier Division this season.

Urchins suffered play-off final heartbreak against Cheshunt last term and begin the new campaign with a trip to Bognor Regis Town on Saturday, before hosting Enfield Town on Tuesday.

And Stimson says his squad is in a good place as they finalise their preparations for another promotion push.

"We had a training session last Saturday, you can play so many games in pre-season, trained again on Tuesday and will train again tonight (Thursday), then look forward to the trip to Bognor," he said.

"They've got a fantastic pitch and play a certain way and we've got to be ready for that.

"We know how strong Enfield were last season [losing to Hornchurch in the play-off semi-finals] and I'm sure they will be the same this year.

"They're two tough games but we're in a good position. Most of the squad are fit, one or two might not make it for Saturday, but we're looking forward to both games and then we've also got newly promoted Hastings.

"We will be in amongst it and I'm really looking forward to it, all the boys are. We want to put last season's disappointment behind us, get points on the board and really go for it."

Stimson has added striker David Smith to the ranks, on a three-month loan from Bromley, but seen Ronnie Winn move to Grays and paid tribute to the departing midfielder.

He added: "Ronnie has been excellent for me and the club and been a big part of what we've achieved but he wants to play regular minutes and I understand that.

"We wish him all the best and I think Grays have got a top player for that level.

"David has caused us problems whenever we've played him. We're delighted to get him for three months and he has something our other forwards don't.

"He's bright and fit and we hope he can score as many for us as he did at Folkestone."

Stimson has enjoyed no shortage of success during his time in charge at Bridge Avenue, leading Urchins to their first FA Trophy success at Wembley last May and to the brink of the National League South.

And he says the club are up for the latest challenge in another tough division.

"The last two seasons have been very, very good, winning the Trophy and the just missing out in the play-off final," he added.

"We will try and go one step further and I think the addition of Kenny Clark and David can help us.

"But Bishop's Stortford have strengthened, Billericay are coming down and look strong, Folkestone have signed a couple and there's Enfield, so it will be a tough division.

"The squad is really strong. The hardest bit for me is keeping those players who are not getting the minutes they'd like.

"We will take it game by game and make changes, we've got variety and can do different things.

"We're fit and up for the challenge and it will be a big challenge. Every game we play is like a cup final for others, we've got to be ready and embrace that challenge."