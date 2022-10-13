Disappointed Hornchurch boss Stimson realistic about FA Trophy exit

Kenny Clark returned to the starting line-up for Hornchurch after six weeks in their FA Trophy tie at Harlow Town - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson was in realistic mood about his side's exit from the Isuzu FA Trophy at the first hurdle at Harlow Town at the weekend.

The 2021 winners needed a late Ollie Muldoon penalty to earn a 2-2 draw against their Southern League Division One Central hosts, after Ola Ogunwamide had cancelled out Town's opener.

But they saw Harold Wood-born goalkeeper Noah Phillips - who had a spell on loan at Hornchurch last season - save penalties from Liam Nash and Rickie Hayles in the shootout, while David Smith hit a post, as Harlow won 3-1.

"It's a cup competition, we knew the situation," said Stimson, whose side went on penalties against Wingate & Finchley at the same stage as holders last season.

"It went to penalties, we've experienced that before, and on the day, their goalkeeper Noah pulled off some saves in the shootout. There's not much we can do about that.

"Of course we were disappointed, it's a competition I take very seriously, but we have to move on."

Stimson had seven regulars missing from his starting line-up at the Harlow Arena, with Jordan Clark and Kenny Clark making their first starts since August 27.

Aleko Aliaj put the Hawks ahead on the half-hour mark from close range, but Ogunwamide hit back moments later after running onto a through ball from Charlie Stimson to slot home.

Jordan Clark limped off early in the second half and Syrus Gordon restored Harlow's lead with a speculative effort from 25 yards, which looked like being decisive.

Substitute Muldoon levelled from the spot four minutes from time, though, and converted the first Hornchurch penalty in the shootout, only to see his teammates then fail from 12 yards.

"The team we put out was more than capable and if we played Harlow 10 times we'd probably win eight," added Stimson.

"It's just unfortunate. It went against us. I can't fault the boys, some of them hadn't played for a while, but we deserved to go to penalties at least and just couldn't convert them. We move on.

"Jordan Clark going off with a knee problem is as big a blow as losing the game. He has been a key player for us for the last few years.

"We're waiting to see how long it will be but it doesn't look good."