Hornchurch need hard work, luck to produce FA Cup upset says Stimson

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says it will take 'a lot of hard work' and 'rub of the green' to get past Braintree Town in the FA Cup this weekend.

Urchins welcome the National League South side to Bridge Avenue for a third qualifying round tie on Saturday, having chalked up a sixth successive win last weekend.

Sam Higgins struck twice to seal a 2-1 win over Cray Wanderers which keeps Hornchurch top of the Isthmian League Premier Division on goal difference.

And Stimson says they will face Braintree with confidence as they bid to secure a place in the final qualifying round.

"We've done our homework on Braintree. It will be a tough game but it's one we're looking forward to," he said.

"The FA Cup is a fantastic competition and you want to go as far as you can, but we're up against a good National League South side.

"We hope our fans can turn out in their numbers again. We're going to need them more than ever.

"We'll go in there with confidence, hopefully give them a real good game and everything crossed get through to the next round.

"It would be great to be in the hat for the draw on Monday but it will take a lot of hard work and getting that rub of the green that you need."

Higgins put Hornchurch ahead early on against Cray with a left-footed shot on the turn, but the visitors levelled four minutes before the break.

And it remained all square until five minutes from time when Higgins struck again with a low free-kick to take his tally for the campaign into double figures.

"As expected, Cray have started the season well and we knew it would be tough," added Stimson.

"We got a good goal from Sam but they equalised and the second half was very bitty, very stop/start with injuries and the goal net needing repairing.

"But thankfully we got an opportunity and it was a good free-kick. Full credit to the boys, we're really pleased with the three points.

"Sam's record speaks for itself. In front of goal he is lethal, he scores goals, we've just got to keep him on the pitch.

"He was carrying a little knock but wanted to start and I'm pleased he did. If we feed him the ball, he will score plenty and long may it continue."

Stimson should have almost all of his players available for selection this weekend, having also seen the club handed a trip to Southern League side Harlow Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday week (October 8).

"It's nice we can have seven subs so we should be able to include everyone for this game," he said.

"We've only got Ellis Brown not available which is the first time for a long while.

"Harlow Town is not too far. You always want a home tie but it's not too far to travel. But we've got to get through a massive game first in the FA Cup."