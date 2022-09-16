News Brentwood News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hornchurch boss Stimson warns against complacency in FA Cup

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM September 16, 2022
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson says his side cannot any complacency against Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup this weekend.

Urchins travel to the Wallace Binder Stadium for a second qualifying round tie on Saturday, after beating Corinthian-Casuals 5-0 in the Isthmian League Premier Division in midweek.

The Jammers suffered a fourth successive loss in Isthmian North, going down 3-0 at home to Ware, but Stimson remains on guard.

"They won against Haringey in the last round which tells you something. They can get up for a game," he said.

"Their start hasn't been very good but they beat a team from a higher division at home.

"We'll be ready. We've got to get our game going, create the chances we have been and take them."

Stimson's side had few problems converting chances on their return to action on Tuesday, after all football was postponed at the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Sam Higgins put them ahead against Casuals after 13 minutes, with David Smith doubling the advantage before the half-hour mark.

Sam Higgins, Hornchurch FC

Sam Higgins scored twice as Hornchurch beat Corinthian-Casuals - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

And Higgins struck again midway through the second half, before Charlie Stimson and Remi Sutton completed the nap hand.

"It was a good win, not really comfortable until the second half," added the boss.

"We played some good stuff and got a 2-0 lead and it was really pleasing to get another three goals and the three points.

"It was nice to spread the goals around a bit and it's the first game for a while without any injuries."

Urchins had only 14 players available for their latest fixture at Bridge Avenue, but Stimson hopes to have more at his disposal this weekend as they seek FA Cup progress.

"We had six out at the start, with only three subs," he said.

"Hopefully we will get two back for Saturday, which will be a plus to be healthier.

"We could have five on the bench on Saturday. We're allowed seven.

"We can only use three but we need them more than the professionals, our guys work. Maybe in two or three years time.

"Fingers crossed we get into the next round and get a home tie or another one that we have a good chance of winning."

Non-League Football
FA Cup
Hornchurch News

