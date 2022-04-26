Stimson: Hornchurch face 'massive test' at Enfield Town

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson admits their Isthmian League Premier Division play-off semi-final at Enfield Town on Wednesday will be a 'massive test'.

Urchins were beaten 2-1 at home by Wingate & Finchley in their final match of the regular season on Saturday, which saw them slip to fourth and miss out on home advantage.

Ollie Muldoon put Stimson's men ahead at Bridge Avenue, but Emmanuel Yeboah hit back soon after and Jake Eales netted a 49th-minute winner for the visitors.

"Obviously disappointed with the result, we came in looking to get that win and get the home tie in the semi-final," Stimson told the club website.

"First and foremost very disappointed with the result, especially after going ahead in the game with a decent goal from a corner.

"To concede two goals and come away losing it is a bit of a blow at the moment, but we just have to look at the big picture."

Hornchurch finished the campaign with 81 points, three behind Enfield Town after their 1-0 win over Bognor Regis on Saturday.

And they head to the Queen Elizabeth Stadium looking to avenge two previous losses against their rivals.

Stimson added: "It's going to be a massive test. We've played Enfield twice this season and they've beaten us on both occasions, 2-1, so we know what we're going to face.

"Whether that was going to be at home or away, it's going to be a tough ask.

"They're a good side, they play a certain way, we've got to be ready for that match. I'm sure the boys will."

Stimson made five changes to his starting line-up last weekend and hopes to have plenty of options at his disposal in midweek.

But he is well aware of the challenge his side are set to face, adding: "Everything crossed we get one or two players back up for selection and that will give me a nice headache and I will pick a team to go out there and like always do us proud.

"I'm sure whoever goes, travelling support like they have done all season, will be so vocal it will feel like a home match.

"I know the boys are going to give their all. Lets have a good game, hopefully we can get through it and look forward to a final, but we're not unaware of the challenge we face in facing a good, strong Enfield side."

Bishop's Stortford host Cheshunt in the other play-off semi-final, with the final to be held on Bank Holiday Monday and the winners promoted to National League South.