Stimson hails 'outstanding' Hornchurch goals against East Thurrock
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson praised his players for some 'outstanding' goals in their 6-0 win over East Thurrock United.
Tom Wraight put Urchins ahead from the penalty spot in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division contest at Bridge Avenue, with Liam Nash netting either either side of the break for a 3-0 lead.
Nash completed his hat-trick just past the hour mark and substitutes Ola Ogunwamide and Sam Higgins got in on the act in the closing minutes to complete the rout against the bottom club.
The win made it 13 league games unbeaten for Stimson's men and put them into a play-off spot with 13 games left to play.
"The boys were extremely good," said Stimson.
"Second half especially, some of the goals were outstanding.
"We saw how East Thurrock set up early on to frustrate us, but the boys were really patient and to come away with three points was the most important thing, but to score six goals and not concede any is an added bonus."
Most Read
- 1 Romford's most and least expensive streets, according to HM Land Registry study
- 2 Gallery: Storm Eunice leaves trail of destruction across London
- 3 Listed Durham Arms pub could reopen, according to application
- 4 Revealed: How many homes are sitting empty in your area
- 5 Health centre offering cryotherapy, red light, oxygen and compression treatments opens flagship branch in Upminster
- 6 Fans to protest Saudi Arabian takeover of Newcastle United at West Ham match
- 7 Care home group told to take action after ambulance call delay for woman who died
- 8 Two police officers in hospital following Rainham 'disturbance'
- 9 'It isn't acceptable': Baby waits seven hours for emergency treatment
- 10 Pressure group calls for rebellion against proposed Havering council tax hike
Hornchurch have scored 36 times during their 13-game unbeaten run - including 16 in the last four matches - while also keeping five clean sheets.
And Stimson says it is important to keep performing at both ends of the pitch, adding: "If you're going to be up there around the end of the season you have to be solid at the back.
"With the players we've got in forward areas, we're always capable and likely of scoring but you have to make sure at the other end we don't give too much away and again we've done that."
The match was one of only two in the division to survive the bad weather and success allowed Urchins to leapfrog Folkestone into fifth place as the push for promotion gathers pace.
But Stimson says lots can still happen in the coming two months, adding: "Last weekend we went into the play-offs for the first time but obviously our game (at Cheshunt) got cancelled in the week and Folkestone went back above us.
"We had the opportunity to play today and we took that.
"I think there's going to be lots of twists and turns between now and the end of the season because there's so many good teams competing for those top five places.
"All we can do is keep performing like we have. I look forward to next week's training and hopefully the same performance next Saturday."
Hornchurch are set to visit relegation-threatened Leatherhead next Saturday (February 26).