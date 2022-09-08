Hornchurch boss Stimson hoping for better news before Billericay trip

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is dealing with an early season injury crisis as his side prepare to visit Billericay Town this weekend.

Urchins booked a place in the second round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win at Ipswich Wanderers last weekend, earning £2,250 in prize money and a trip to Maldon & Tiptree on September 17.

But they had to dig deep to get the result and Stimson is hoping for better news before they go to New Lodge on Saturday.

Liam Nash celebrates giving Hornchurch the lead at Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Liam Nash and Sam Higgins put them 2-0 up, before the hosts hit back from the penalty spot, and an own goal sealed victory 13 minutes from time.

Sam Higgins scores the second Hornchurch goal at Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He said: "It was one of those games, the FA Cup, upsets happen. You go there expecting to win, but we had to do our job correctly.

"We had seven players out, losing two on the morning of the game, and went with only two subs, so it was difficult. And we had to take Mark off after 20 minutes with an injury.

Ola Ogunwamide of Hornchurch and Paulo Coelho of Ipswich Wanderers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was similar when we played Bowers last year, we had six out, but drew and then lost the replay. To get the win was the most important thing, now we can look forward to Maldon.

"It's a good draw as the National League South sides come into it now. You always want a home draw but if not, you don't want to travel too far. We've got a good chance of winning that game but will focus on that next week."

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Darren Mills of Ipswich Wanderers battle for the ball - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Billericay Town have struggled since their relegation from National League South last season, losing four successive league games after winning their opener to sit bottom of the table.

They came from behind to beat Leverstock Green in the FA Cup last weekend, with former Urchins striker Chris Dickson scoring twice in the 4-1 triumph.

And Stimson is hoping his side, having added former Billericay and Dagenham & Redbridge man Jack Munns last month, can earn the Essex derby spoils ahead of a home date with Corinthian-Casuals on Tuesday.

Jack Munns on the ball for Hornchurch against Ipswich Wanderers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Billericay were favourites this season but have not started as well as they would've liked," he added.

"They've got good players, though, and we know what Chris Dickson is all about so will try to stop him and get the points.

Lewwis Spence on the ball for Hornchurch as Darren Mills of Ipswich Wanderers gives chase - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"Hopefully we will have one or two back on Saturday and once we've got that one out of the way it's a home game on Tuesday. Fingers crossed there are no more injuries against Billericay.

"We're very bare bones and trying to bring people in, but they've got to be as good as what we've got or better.

"It's very frustrating, but it is what it is. We will train on Thursday and look forward to the weekend.

"All we can do is crack on and hopefully keep notching up the wins."