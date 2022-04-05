Hornchurch boss Stimson expects 'another tough game' at Cheshunt

Hornchurch boss Mark Stimson expects yet another tough test as they head to Isthmian League Premier Division rivals Cheshunt.

Urchins visit Theobalds Lane on Tuesday, having been held to a 3-3 draw at home by Bognor Regis Town on Saturday.

But they will have first-choice goalkeeper Joe Wright available once again having served a one-game ban at the weekend.

"Every game you look forward to, because that's what we come here to do - to go and play games and compete against other teams," Stimson told the club website.

"Cheshunt are on a great run at the moment so we know it's going to be another tough game and hopefully we can go there, dust ourselves down, Joe Wright will be back available, Joe Christou will be over the moon about that, he can probably step back into the team and get his legs going around the pitch."

Christou had stepped into the breach when Wright was sent off after 21 minutes against Corinthian-Casuals last month and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

But he was beaten by a free-kick from Calvin Davies, who also struck from just inside his own half seconds after Hornchurch had gone 2-1 up.

Stimson added: "Connor Wheatley, who was going to step in, unfortunately came down with Covid.

"We asked the league if we could do an emergency, I think it's crazy you're not allowed to do that in that position.

"The decision to not let us take another goalkeeper on an emergency loan is beyond me, but we have to get on with it.

"Joe Christou went in there and has done exceptionally well. I know the second goal was probably unfortunate and something he will probably never forget, but I've told him 'I'll never forget you standing up and being counted when we needed you' and he has certainly done that."

Tom Wraight had scored twice from the penalty spot, either side of a Liam Nash goal, to take his tally to 17 in 20 games and help Urchins into a 3-2 lead.

But Charlie Bell fired home a third Bognor goal in the second half as the spoils were shared and Stimson added: "If you're a supporter coming in you've got your money's worth, six goals and it had everything the game really.

"First half we were leading 3-2, two penalties well taken, and said about the second half, could we keep it tight, try not to give too many free-kicks, corners away, because of our goalkeeper situation.

"We didn't do that, we gave away a free-kick and conceded from that so that was a bit disappointing.

"But overall, the amount of chances we created, if we can do that until the end of the season, I'm sure with the players we've got and the quality we've got we'll put more goals away.

"To score three is a plus, to concede three is obviously disappointing, but then when you have a look at it and see what we had to put up with today, you have to take it on the chin."