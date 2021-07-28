Hornchurch FA Trophy winners parade full schedule released

Published: 1:38 PM July 28, 2021

Charlie Ruff of Hornchurch holds the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

An open-top bus victory tour has been organised to celebrate Hornchurch FC winning the FA Trophy.

They beat Hereford 3-1 in the final at Wembley on Saturday, May 22. It was the first time in the club’s history they were able to win the competition.

Havering Council has arranged for the bus to tour through Hornchurch for one hour on Sunday, August 8.

It will start from Hornchurch FC stadium at 2pm and finish at Hornchurch Leisure Centre at 3pm.

Full schedule:

2pm start Hornchurch Stadium, parading down St Mary’s Lane and turning right into Station Lane Upminster.

2.10pm – Back down Station Lane turning right onto St Mary’s Lane, Upminster.

2.15pm – Upminster Bridge and continuing on St Mary’s Lane to the Hornchurch roundabout.

2.20pm – Station Lane, Hornchurch and continuing to Suttons Lane.

2.25pm – Suttons Lane and continuing to Abbs Cross Lane.

2.35pm – Abbs Cross Lane, turning right into Hornchurch Town Centre to Billet Lane.

2.40pm – Billet Lane and continuing to the Chequers roundabout and around to North Street.

2.45pm – North Street and continuing to Hornchurch Town Centre.

2.50pm – Hornchurch Town Centre, around the roundabout and onto the High Street continuing towards Hornchurch Road.

3.00pm finish Hornchurch Road, taking a left into Harrow Lodge Park to Hornchurch Leisure Centre.

The times are only an estimate and people are advised to arrive ahead of time to make sure they see the parade.