Remembering Hornchurch's 2003-4 FA Trophy run

Published: 9:00 AM February 26, 2021

George Borg was manager of Hornchurch when they reached the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy in the 2003-4 season - Credit: Recorder

Hornchurch head to Darlington this weekend looking to make a little bit of club history in the FA Trophy.

It is only the second time the Bridge Avenue club have reached the last eight of the prestigious non-league competition, matching the exploits of the 2003-4 squad led by George Borg.

And trawling through the Recorder archives stirred up plenty of memories of that bygone age.

I was part of a three-man sports desk at the time, having returned from a spell at the Peterborough Evening Telegraph to work alongside the late Peter Butcher and Gary Haines.

And Urchins were well and truly on the up, with Pete covering their 2-0 win at Wingate & Finchley and noting how famed Times reporter Walter Gammie had been present in the press box at Summers Lane.

Bradley Allen's looping header opened the scoring and Andy Douglas volleyed the second to seal a first Trophy win in 19 years, since a 1984 success at Wembley (FC not Stadium).

A 1-0 home win over Newport County followed, courtesy of Gavin McGowan's goal, as Urchins reached the last 64 for the first time after their first competitive game against a team from another country.

And I myself then covered the 2-0 third-round win over Aylesbury United at Hornchurch Stadium, when Vinny John netted from the penalty spot and Lloyd Opara doubled the lead.

But I noted it might have been double figures on another day, had Urchins been more ruthless, with Northern Ireland international Keith Rowland making a substitute appearance.

A Mark Graham goal was then enough to see off 'mighty' Stevenage Borough, from the Conference, for 'the sweetest win in my time in charge' according to Borg.

And Gary, having had a brush with Boro boss Graham Westley, then covered the Valentine's day win over Nigel Clough's Burton Albion, as Bertie Brayley cancelled out an early opener and a dramatic last-gasp strike from substitute Jon Keeling settled the last-16 tie in front of a crowd of 1,205.

Dreams of Wembley were sadly shattered at Hednesford Town, though, as Gary made the 260-mile round trip in midweek to witness a 3-1 defeat.

Brayley levelled after Urchins conceded a fifth-minute penalty, but the Pitmen scored from two set-pieces in the final quarter to go through and would go on to lift the silverware.

Isthmian League Premier Hornchurch, having also reached the second round of the FA Cup that season, would go on to top the Conference South table the following term, before the bubble burst.

Here's hoping Mark Stimson's men can write a new chapter this weekend.

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy win at Wingate & Finchley in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy win against Newport County in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy win against Aylesbury United in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy win against Stevenage in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy win against Burton Albion in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder

A newspaper clipping of Hornchurch's FA Trophy defeat at Hednesford Town in 2003-4 - Credit: Recorder



