FA Trophy heroes: How Hornchurch players rated

Published: 10:00 AM March 28, 2021

Hornchurch players celebrate a goal against Maidstone United during their run to the final of the FA Trophy in the 2020-21 season - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch produced the biggest win in their 98-year history when beating Notts County in the FA Trophy semi-finals to reach Wembley on Saturday.

Urchins came from behind on three separate occasions before winning a penalty shoot-out to shock the Magpies at Meadow Lane and will now prepare for a May 22 showdown with Hereford at the national stadium.

Captain Lewwis Spence saw his shot deflected in to cancel out Kyle Wootton's early header, only for Ruben Rodrigues to restore the home side's lead just minutes later.

Liam Nash then converted Jordan Clark's cross in first-half stoppage time and Mark Stimson's Isthmian League Premier Division outfit - having already upset higher division sides Tonbridge, Dulwich, King's Lynn, Maidstone and Darlington on their route to the last four - looked the brighter of the two sides after the restart.

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is a four-time winner of the FA Trophy - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Substitute Elisha Sam put National League promotion hopefuls County 3-2 up with only 12 minutes to play and looked like shattering the Hornchurch dream, before Chris Dickson picked out Charlie Ruff and his header across goal was turned in by Nash in the 91st minute.

Clark and Nash converted the first two Hornchurch penalties, before Joe Wright saved from Jake Reeves and Ollie Muldoon put Urchins 3-2 up.

Rickie Hayles and Dickson then kept their composure to find the net from the spot to complete a remarkable victory on a never-to-be-forgotten day for the Bridge Avenue club.

Here's how their players rated:

JOE WRIGHT: Goalkeeper produced a stunning early save to deny Kyle Wootton a second goal, diving low to his right to push out a header, then more heroics in the penalty shoot-out, following his efforts in the win over King's Lynn Town. 8

MICKEY PARCELL: Full-back came up with a superb block to deny Wootton with the match delicately poised in the second half and stuck diligently to his defensive task throughout. 8

JORDAN CLARK: Centre-back found himself up on the left wing to provide a great assist for the second Hornchurch goal, then converted his penalty in the shoot-out with no shortage of confidence, despite some gamesmanship from the touchline. 8

RICKIE HAYLES: A tower of strength in the heart of Hornchurch's defence, as always, and a convincing finish from the spot in the shoot-out. 8

REMI SUTTON: Worked well on the left side of Hornchurch's defence, getting forward to support attacks as well. 8

LEWWIS SPENCE: Captain led by example in central midfield and saw his shot deflected in for the first Urchins goal. Booked. 8

OLLIE MULDOON: Went quietly about his work in the middle of the park, barely putting a foot wrong. Another to convert confidently from the penalty spot. 8

JOE CHRISTOU: The injury-time hero in the win at Tonbridge toiled away in midfield, picking up a booking in the first half, replaced by Charlie Ruff early in the second half. 7

ELLIS BROWN: Gave the Magpies plenty to think about when on the ball, showing good control and pace when given the chance to launch attacks. 7

LIAM NASH: Two injury-time finishes at the end of each half, plus a penalty in the shoot-out. Competition's leading scorer now with six goals. 9

SAM HIGGINS: Went close in only the second minute of the tie with a shot from the edge of the box that deflected narrowly wide and put himself about in attack for three quarters of the match before making way for Chris Dickson. 8

Substitutes

CHARLIE RUFF (for CHRISTOU, 53): Brought willing fresh legs to attack as Urchins posed more problems in second half, plus claimed assist on Nash's stpopage-time equaliser. 7

CHRIS DICKSON (for HIGGINS, 67): Showed a great touch, also had a hand in setting up Nash's equaliser, then converted winning penalty to send Urchins to Wembley. 8

CHARLIE STIMSON (for BROWN, 89): Very late cameo.

Unused: Finley Thackway, Sakariya Hassan, Ronnie Winn, Nathan Cooper.