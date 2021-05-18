Wembley to be ticked off Chris Dickson's bucket list with Hornchurch

Published: 4:00 PM May 18, 2021

Hornchurch forward Chris Dickson feels lucky to be able to tick playing at Wembley off his bucket list – having played in plenty of big games during his career.

The 36-year-old, who scored the winner in the semi-final penalty shoot-out against Notts County, knows how special the occasion will be alongside a good group of lads.

Despite playing for Ghana and in plenty of Football League matches, and even abroad for a whole host of clubs, this has to be the biggest game yet.

“I’ve been lucky enough to play in some big competitions and some big games around the world and they will forever be up there, but in the UK this has to be the biggest,” the striker admitted.

“To play in the final of any cup competition is a massive achievement but for any young boy growing up in England, playing at the National Stadium at any level is the dream.

“Luckily I’ll get the opportunity to live it with these amazing bunch of lads and finally tick it off my bucket list.”

He added: “Scoring the winning penalty was extremely special. I honestly didn’t think it would come down to mine as Joe Wright has an incredible record when it comes to saving them but I knew if it did come down to mine, I was not letting the boys down.”

Dickson, who briefly linked up with Dartford after Hornchurch’s season was brought to an abrupt end, insists all the credit should be given to the rest of the squad.

“Funnily enough, I’ve been a spectator like others for parts of this run (seeing that I was on dual registration for some previous rounds) so to see the boys doing what they did was sensational," he added.

“Knocking out higher league opposition round after round is testament to this team's tenacity, team spirit and togetherness.

“I’ve played my bit part but the accolades from my part go to the rest of the squad who stayed together and the management team who kept them going.

AFC Hornchurch's Christopher Dickson celebrates his winning penalty to send his side to Wembley. - Credit: Ritchie Sumpter @ JMS Photograph

“I can’t emphasise enough how proud I am of all of them and hopefully, collectively we can bring it home and have a celebration like no other back in Hornchurch.

“Win or lose it’s been an incredible journey, but rest assured Hornchurch fans, we are going to Wembley to win.”

Hornchurch have sold all 3,000 tickets they had for sale which the former Charlton Athletic forward knows will be a huge boost.

“It’s been a tumultuous year for all football fans across the land and even more excruciating for ours due to the league being null and voided on two occasions, so to have the fans back in for this game is a huge boost and I know the boys will second this," he said.

“If there’s a game you will hear the ‘CHINS’ more than any other time I’m sure it will be this one, and we all can’t wait to have them back.”