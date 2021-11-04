Hornchurch swimmer Dawn Palmer shines at National Championships

Hornchurch Swimming Club’s Dawn Palmer impressed at the Swim England Masters National Championships, which returned to Sheffield following the cancellation of 2020 edition.

Dawn had a hugely successful competition, coming home with four gold and two silver medals in her age category at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

First up for Dawn was the 100m freestyle where she placed second, just half a second behind the age group winner.

That was soon followed by her first victory in the 200m individual medley comfortably beating the current British age group record holder in the process and missing the age group record by less than two tenths of a second.

It was another goal medal in the 100m individual medley before a dominant performance in the 400m freestyle, and narrowly missing the British age group record.

Dawn concluded with gold in the 100m backstroke, one and half seconds ahead of her nearest age group rival and silver in the 50m butterfly.