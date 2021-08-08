Hornchurch continue building momentum as they were crowned Super Cup champions

Published: 11:03 AM August 8, 2021

Hornchurch were crowned Pitching In Super Cup champions to add to their silverware collection after beating FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands 3-2 on the opening day of the season.

A brace from Liam Nash and a late goal from substitute Sam Higgins secured the victory to add a second trophy after their heroic FA Trophy win at Wembley Stadium back in May.

First-team coach Jamie Southon, who stood in for Mark Stimson during the match, believes building on momentum was the key factor ahead of the new Isthmian Premier Division season.

“It’s funny because momentum was a word that I used in the changing room before the game and this game gave us the opportunity to do,” Southon said.

“Matchday one is really next week, but I said we’ve got to ensure that we bring our best as these guys haven’t come from up north to make the numbers up, and I think they gave a good account of themselves.

“It was great to get it in the trophy cabinet and use that momentum to go into the league campaign.”

Forward Nash struck twice and earnt himself another man of the match award just like in the Trophy final at Wembley.

“There is always a joke, he calls himself a goalscorer, but once again, a massive deflection on one but a great finish with his first one. Again he has come up trumps and he picked up another man of the match in a cup final.”

Hornchurch now begin the league campaign with a trip away to Horsham on Saturday which they expect to be a tough contest.

“We’re all excited about it, we knew at the end of the Trophy run, that of course it was great to share it with the supporters and again today (Saturday) and at the parade.

“We need to put that behind us now and make a good account of ourselves in the league. There is a lot of good sides in the league, it’s going to be tough this year, it was tough away at Horsham last year and they beat us 1-0 in the last couple of minutes.

“We expect them to be up there so we have got to bring our best on Saturday. Stimmo ensures the lads all know what is required and that is 110% commitment, hard work, team work and I'm sure we can have a great start.”