Boss Stimson fails to put it into words as Hornchurch crowned FA Trophy champions

Published: 9:14 PM May 22, 2021

Hornchurch lift the FA Trophy during Hereford FC vs Hornchurch, Buildbase FA Trophy Final Football at Wembley Stadium on 22nd May 2021 - Credit: Ben Gaby/TGS Photo

Hornchurch were crowned FA Trophy champions to which manager Mark Stimson struggled to put into words how big of an achievement it is.

They were trailing 1-0 early on but struck three times late in the second-half thanks to Charlie Ruff, Liam Nash and Ellis Brown to seal a 3-1 victory over Hereford at Wembley Stadium to cap off a tremendous journey.

“It’s going to be an interesting read in the newspaper next week to actually put into one word of what we’ve achieved because we’ve been on this trip now for a long while and I've been speaking to you at least once a week,” Stimson admitted.

“The last three or four weeks at least two or three times a week and your coverage of us has been absolutely amazing. It’s been incredible and we appreciate it like you’d never know.

“We’re going to enjoy this evening. We’ve made everyone so proud to be a Hornchurch supporter or involved with the club today.”

The five-time Trophy winner Stimson was keen to praise his players as they fought their way back into the contest after a slow start.

“We’ve been behind a lot in this competition, it’s a test of character in the players, and it’s about reaction.

"We didn’t play particularly well first-half, but you have to give credit to Hereford as they were better than us, and they scored a well worked goal.

“At half-time we had a calm chat, went out their second-half, and tried to get things going.

“To score three goals at this fantastic stadium. I know the boys that scored will get a lot of praise but everyone involved from the back room staff and everyone involved can be proud tonight.”

Hornchurch's Ellis Brown (right) celebrates scoring their third goal of the Buildbase FA Trophy Final against Hereford at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

Charlie Ruff and Chris Dickson came off the bench during the match to make a huge impact much to the delight of Stimson.

“There is two guys there that have so much quality. Chris has had an incredible career, he’s not old but he’s getting on in his years, but remains so athletic as he looks after himself which is a credit to him.

“Charlie is at the other end of his career, he’s at the start, and he needs that opportunity.

Hornchurch's Charlie Ruff celebrates scoring their first goal during the Buildbase FA Trophy Final against Hereford at Wembley Stadium - Credit: PA

“We’re giving him that opportunity. He can do some magical things with the ball and I’m sure in the future if he can knuckle down and work hard then he is going to get a big opportunity.”

Not forgetting Liam Nash who finished as the FA Trophy’s top goal scorer as he netted 7 times in 8 games.

“I did read something, he’s a very confident guy and in this game you need to be confident.

“His words were, I will score at Wembley, and to say that is a big statement.

“Then to go out there and finish like he did, was a credit to him.

“Top goal scorer and he’s been great since he’s been with us. I still think there is a lot more to come from him and we’re looking forward to seeing that.”