Hornchurch captain Gordon knows they must be better for huge weekend

Published: 12:00 PM July 16, 2021

M Westfield of Hornchurch is bowled out by J Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Hornchurch CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 10th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon knows his side will have to be much better in order to beat Hamro Foundation Essex League leaders Chelmsford and have any of chance of bagging silverware in the T20 Essex Cup.

The Harrow Lodge outfit travel to Chelmsford in the Premier Division on Saturday before heading to Billericay for the T20 Finals Day on Sunday where they face Brentwood in the semi-final.

Billericay take on Wanstead & Snaresbrook in the other semi-final as the four clubs battle it out for silverware.

“Chelmsford are flying, so we’re going to have to be a lot better than last weekend to get anything,” Gordon said.

“We’ve won there before so hopefully we can repeat that. They’re a really good side, and we’ll have to be a lot better with the bat and that’s the same for the T20 Finals Day.

“We’ve got Brentwood in semi-final so that is as tough as it gets, especially if they’ve got Christopher Green. They’ve got enough professionals as it is without him.

“We’ve got a really good record in the domestic competition, we know what it’s like and have been there plenty of times, so we’ve got to give it our best shot as we’ve got nothing to fear.”

Hornchurch suffered a five-wicket defeat to title rivals Wanstead & Snaresbrook on Saturday after losing the toss and being put into bat in tricky conditions.

P Murray in batting action for Hornchurch during Hornchurch CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 10th July 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

They were bowled out for 112 with Paul Murray (45) top scoring before the Herons knocked off the runs in reply.

“We always knew it was going to be a tough one, we lost the toss and got put into bat, but we didn’t apply ourselves with the bat," added Gordon.

“We haven’t really batted well all season to be fair, even though we’re up there in the league, I think it’s mainly due to our bowling saving us.

“Against the best team like that you can’t get away with it, you can’t defend 112, not 99 per cent of the time. We were well beaten as the batting wasn’t good enough.”

M Westfield of Hornchurch is bowled out by J Ellis-Grewal of Wanstead during Hornchurch CC vs Wanstead and Snaresbrook CC, Hamro Foundation Essex League Cricket at Harrow Lodge Park on 10th July 2021

He added: “It’s not been easy because of the weather, but we’ve got to apply ourselves with the bat, and we have been a bit short the last few weeks.

"No excuses, we just haven’t been good enough.”