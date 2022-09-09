Gordon hoping to bring national T20 title back to Hornchurch

Billy Gordon is hoping to bring a first national title back to Hornchurch by lifting the ECB Vitality Club T20 Cup at picturesque Wormsley this weekend.

The 30-year-old led the Harrow Lodge club to an historic Essex League treble in 2018 and takes his side into battle against Birmingham League outfit Barnt Green on Sunday.

And having chalked up eight successive wins en route to the final he believes it would be the biggest achievement in Hornchurch's 239-year history if they could upset the odds and claim another.

Green include Warwickshire's Ed Pollock, Jacques Banton, the brother of Somerset and England's Tom, and overseas star Rheedyi Amin - who blasted an unbeaten 101 off 56 balls in the North Region final - among others in their squad.

And Gordon said: "To go on a run like that without losing, with the side we've had, against some very good teams, it's not sunk in yet but I'm not sure it will happen again.

"We had Monty [Panesar] and [Muhammad] Irfan when we did the treble [in 2018]. We've got George [Hankins] and Adeel [Malik] but a lot of the other top sides have had pros and overseas.

"It's going to be tough, they look a really good side. But we've done really well and hopefully we can push for one last game."

Hornchurch were well beaten by Colchester in their last game of the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division season last weekend, going down by 162 runs to finish the campaign in seventh.

But that was purely academic, with the final looming large this coming weekend.

"We're going to the club on Saturday morning to have a hit and practice before going off to the hotel," added Gordon.

"Then hopefully when we get to the ground on Sunday we can have a little practice. Everyone is looking forward to it.

"Chris Sains is back, both teams can take 14 and we've got 12 definites and two reserves. We'll see what happens.

"Hopefully we win the toss and can bat first. We've done well with that so far.

"It looks like being wet most of the week but then cloudy on Sunday so hopefully it stays that way."

Hornchurch will have plenty of support on the big day and extra incentive to claim the silverware, if any were needed.

"We've got two full 54-seater coaches going with supporters and others driving their own cars as well," said Gordon.

"It's good to get that support and hopefully they can help push us on. It will be a good experience.

"Swardeston went to La Manga when they won it, which will be funny if we end up going, but we'll wait and see!"