Great to have Amir says Hornchurch captain Gordon

Mohammad Amir celebrates his first wicket for Hornchurch at Harrow Lodge Park - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon admitted it was great to see Mohammad Amir help his side to Hamro Foundation Essex League victory over Chelmsford at Harrow Lodge Park last weekend.

The former Pakistan international - a T20 World Cup winner in 2009 - dismissed openers Jack Sterland and Dan Hagen in his opening spell and Liam Keaney later on to finish with 3-28 from 11 overs.

And Adeel Malik (5-29) and Gordon (2-38) shared the other wickets as the defending Premier Division champions were dismissed for 117.

Mohammad Amir is welcomed to Hornchurch by captain Billy Gordon - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was a flat wicket to be honest and we would've batted, although with Amir you'd think I might've bowled first," said Gordon, after losing the toss.

"It was great to have him and the first one was probably his best ball. He was swinging it loads and late and hit off stump.

"I was at point but you could tell the way the boys were reacting. He's a very skilful bowler.

Mohammad Amir celebrates his first wicket, as Chelmsford batter Dan Hagen reacts at the non-striker's end - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"The second one went through Osi's [Ositadinma Onwuzulike] hands at gully and hit him in the face, but George [Hankins] caught it.

"Osi had a little cut on his eye and if he didn't get a hand to it it would've been worse. The other one was a bouncer caught by Osi at mid-wicket.

"He bowled really well. It was quite a slow wicket but he still bowled very quick and swung it both ways.

"Adeel bowled extra well with his mates watching but he has been outstanding for the last few weeks to be fair!"

Adeel Malik in bowling action for Hornchurch against Chelmsford

Jamie Sorrell (24) put on 47 with Paul Murray in reply, with Hankins hit four quick boundaries in a brief cameo.

Gordon (27 not out) helped Murray (49 not out) seal an eight-wicket win inside 28 overs and the captain added: "Muz and Jamie had a good opening partnership and Muz batted through. I came in and knocked off a few.

"It was nice to get a win. It was a good all-round team performance."

Hornchurch head to picturesque Castle Park to take on high-flying Colchester on Saturday, but will be without Amir.

"He's not available this weekend as Gloucestershire are playing Friday and Sunday [against Hampshire and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast], but hopefully he can play a few more matches," added Gordon.

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Hornchurch against Chelmsford - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"He got involved, he was very encouraging and swinging it miles. I don't think he was very impressed with the ball, though. He was laughing at the leather on it.

"We've had some good ones over the years but he was quick. I'd like to see him on a quicker deck, but skill-wise he is at the top. He is still in his prime and it gave everyone a lift, where we've been short this season.

"Colchester is a superb ground, a really good wicket, and they're a really good team this year so it will be difficult.

"We'll give it our best shot. Hopefully one of the boys gets a big one and we can go from there."