Hornchurch must 'wake up or we'll be in trouble' says captain Gordon

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon admits his side need to 'wake up' or they could find themselves in trouble in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division.

The 2018 treble winners fell to a 15-run defeat at Wanstead last weekend, following their heavy opening-day loss at Hadleigh.

But they are set for their first game on home soil at Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday, against a Hutton side who beat Hadleigh by seven wickets last weekend.

And Gordon said: "We need to wake up now as that's two in two. It's another tough game, we need to start improving or we're going to be in trouble.

"Hutton are a young side and they had a good result at Hadleigh. We need to get going. We've got off to a slow start and we need a win.

"Availability is pretty good. Hopefully we can get that first win on the board."

Hornchurch were sent into the field at Wanstead and saw the home openers put on 62, before Gordon made the breakthrough.

Ronnie Saunders struck soon after, with Adeel Malik picking up a quick pair to leave the Herons 107-4.

Adeel Malik in bowling action for Hornchurch at Wanstead - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

George Hankins (2-24) and Marc Whitlock (2-37) shared the next four wickets to fall, with Malik (3-35) ending the innings on 194.

Gordon added: "We bowled and fielded really well, that part of our game was really good, but it's our batting, we threw it away.

"We got ourselves into a good position, but we're trying to finish it in 30 overs and we've got to realise it's a 50-over game."

George Hankins of Hornchurch celebrates taking the wicket of Wanstead's Joe Ellis-Grewal - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch slipped to 38-2 in reply, but Hankins (46) and Gordon (23) put on 56 for the third wicket, before falling in quick succession.

Jalpesh Vijay (23) made a start and Malik hit a run-a-ball 32, but his departure left the visitors 158-8 and Jahansher Akbar (5-29) wrapped up Wanstead's win soon after.

"George looked very good and was a bit gutted, but it happens, it was a good ball," said Gordon.

"Jalpesh was doing alright, then ran down the wicket. We should've won really. If you give Wanstead a sniff they know how to win."

Vijay (2-36) and Hankins (2-40) nabbed braces in the ECB National Club Championship on Sunday as Sawston & Babraham reached 166-6 in 32 overs.

But understrength Hornchurch, set a revised target of 190, were dismissed for just 95, with Vijay (27) their top scorer.

"Sunday was rain affected and it didn't work in our favour," said Gordon. "But the league is the main priority."