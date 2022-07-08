Hornchurch captain Gordon hoping for big second half to season

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is hoping for a big second half to the season as his side prepare for a home double-header this weekend.

Hadleigh are the visitors to Harrow Lodge Park for a Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division contest on Saturday, with Harold Wood providing League Cup opposition on Sunday.

And Hornchurch head into those fixtures sitting fourth in the top flight after a draw at second-placed Colchester last weekend.

"It's pretty tight from mid-table up to second and we're hoping to get a win this weekend against Hadleigh," said Gordon.

"We've got a couple out and no overseas again now [Mohammed] Amir is injured, which is just our luck!

"Hadleigh are third and will be a good test for us. We've just got to carry on, try and get as close to Wanstead as we can and finish as strong as we can and hopefully win a cup this year.

"We know Harold Wood have got some good players and we will need to be on it, but hopefully we can get through to the semi-finals."

Gordon won the toss at picturesque Castle Park last weekend and had no hesitation in batting first.

Although Jamie Sorrell fell early, Paul Murray (43), George Hankins (38) and Gordon (39) all made starts in the first half of their innings.

Adeel Malik (73) and Chris Sains (53) put on 95 in 18 overs, before Ositadinma Onwuzulike (36 not out) and Marc Whitlock (27 not out) added an unbroken 52 in the last six overs to lift the total to 340-8.

"It was a great wicket as always and the boys batted really well," added Gordon.

"Lots of us got starts and Adeel and Sainsy were superb, smashing it everywhere.

"Osi and Whitlock hit out as well late on to get us to a big total and it was nice to see us get some big runs on the board."

Colchester's openers put on 112 in reply, with three of the top four hitting half-centuries as they reached 254-4.

Whitlock (3-86) and Gordon (1-40) took the wickets to fall and the captain said: "It was great for batters, but hard for bowlers!

"It was so flat, it didn't turn much and there wasn't much for the seamers.

"It's really difficult to get 20 wickets on that pitch and it got better as the day went on.

"But it was a good result against a good team, sitting second in the table."