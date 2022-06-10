Gordon wants Hornchurch to carry on good form

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon wants his side to maintain their momentum as they move to timed matches in the Hamro Foundation Essex League.

Belhus visit Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday, with Gordon's fourth-placed side seeking a fourth straight win in the Premier Division.

Ronnie Saunders (79) led them to 219-9 against Chingford last weekend, with Marc Whitlock (4-24), Adeel Malik (2-25) and Gordon (2-41) sharing most of the wickets in a 57-run win.

Ronnie Saunders in batting action for Hornchurch

And Gordon said: "We batted really well against Chingford. They bowled and fielded really well and have got a good side this year.

"We lost a couple of quick wickets but Ronnie batted very well and a few others batted around him.

"They've got a good batting line-up and [Peter] McDermott and [Andrew] MacGregor batted well but once we broke that partnership [making it 126-5] we thought we'd be alright.

"The wicket got harder as the day went on and we knew it would be tough chasing.

"Whitlock bowled well again and we're on a bit of a run now and have got to keep it going.

"Belhus, timed game, you don't have to use five bowlers if you don't want. It's a different type of game and we want to carry on our good form."

Hornchurch had celebrated the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday with success in their Dukes Essex T20 group at Loughton two days earlier.

Dismissed for 124 by Harold Wood, as Muhammed Zareef took four wickets in four balls to claim 6-18, they skittled their rivals for 67 as Whitlock took 5-12.

Marc Whitlock in bowling action for Hornchurch

Malik (50) top scored in a score of 168-5 against Hutton, as Paul Murray (35), Luke Edwards (23 not out), Jalpesh Vijay (21) and Chris Sains (19 not out) chipped in.

And Hornchurch kept their nerve, after Tom Murray hit 73, to seal a one-run win and semi-final meeting with Buckhurst Hill next month.

Gordon added: "It was a good day out to be fair, good weather, a good win against Harold Wood and a great game against Hutton.

"We only had four bowlers so had to make some up somewhere else. We knew it'd be a bit of a fight and their overseas played really well.

"When we run him out [making it 131-6], it was a bit of a turning point. Adeel's throw was a bit wide but 'Muzza' dived and threw at the stumps.

"We bowled well at the end and Mark James took a great catch off the last ball, when they needed two to win.

"Loughton were really good hosts, they put on food for everyone and it's a lovely ground.

"Hopefully we have a good team out for the semi-final with Buckhurst Hill and you never know on the day."