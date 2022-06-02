Hornchurch 'have to keep going' says Gordon

Billy Gordon of Hornchurch appeals for the wicket of Shenfield's George Ballington - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon says his side need to 'keep going' as their wait for an overseas player continues.

Gordon's men are due to host Chingford in the Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division at Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday, having won at Shenfield last weekend.

Former Essex and Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir did not make his debut as expected, due to a slight hamstring injury, and Gordon was unsure about the 30-year-old's availability this week.

"He said he was okay last Wednesday, but it was still hurting on Friday morning," said Gordon.

"We've got to keep going and when we get a few back, be in a good position. Our other overseas should be here the week after and bowls good pace.

"But Chingford have got quite a few new players and it will be a tough game."

Shenfield, captained by Essex staffer Jack Plom, chose to bat first but lost an early wicket to George Hankins, who struck twice more to finish with 3-42 from his 10-over spell.

Hankins ran out Usman Ul-Haq for 55, after Ronnie Saunders had dismissed Plom cheaply, to leave Shenfield 72-5 but their lower order rallied to lift the total to 143.

Gordon added: "The wicket wasn't very good, it was spinning from the first ball and really dusty.

"We bowled and fielded well again, we've only got five bowlers at the moment so it's a bit tight, but even though they get 143, we got there eventually."

Hornchurch slumped to 29-3 in reply, with Hankins and Gordon dismissed without scoring by Chris Bridle, before Jamie Sorrell (32) and Saunders put on 56 for the fourth wicket.

Niraj Godhani struck twice in two balls to leave the visitors 85-5, but Saunders went on to score 51 and Adeel Malik finished unbeaten on 27 as they secured a four-wicket win.

"Their overseas bowled really well to be fair, he got a bit of movement," said Gordon.

"Ronnie batted really well and had a good partnership with Sorrell which was needed at the time.

"We're a few short at the moment and there's a lot of unavailability at the club this year, so we're struggling a bit."

A third successive league win this weekend would be welcomed and Gordon praised the efforts of newcomer Hankins to date.

"We threw it away against Wanstead really. We need that other quick bowler. But George is a really nice lad, he gets on with all the team and his bowling has been a great addition," he said.

"He bowls off-breaks, is quite accurate and the wicket on Saturday suited him down to the ground. He's been a bit unlucky with the bat, getting a couple of 40s, but I think big runs are coming."