Hornchurch captain Gordon gunning for National T20 final

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is hoping to lead his side into the final of the ECB National Vitality Club T20 Cup this weekend.

The Harrow Lodge club head to Basingstoke & North Hants to take on Bexley in a South Region semi-final, as Bradninch meet Banbury in the other tie on Sunday.

And the winners will meet the North Region champions at the picturesque Wormsley ground in Buckinghamshire on September 11.

"We're more suited to T20. Hopefully it's a good day, nice weather," said Gordon.

"We used to play Bexley every year in pre-season, take a few third and second-team players and get smashed.

"I know they've got a very good side, with Kent 2nd XI and ex-Kent players and they're in the final of the National [Club Championship at Lord's on September 11] already.

"It will be a tough game but anything can happen. Potters Bar were a very good side but we beat them. You only need one batter to get in.

"The final is at a private ground and looks really nice. One of [Marc] Whitlock's mates hired it out for his birthday!"

Hornchurch head to Chelmsford for a Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division fixture on Saturday, boosted by a 71-run win over Brentwood last weekend.

Put into bat, Hornchurch were dismissed for 127 inside 35 overs, with Adeel Malik (27) and Gordon (22) their leading scorers.

Tom Oakley (4-27) was the pick of the bowling for Brentwood, but they were skittled for 56 in 18.4 overs in reply.

"We were going to bat first anyway. The wicket was like Karachi on day five!" added Gordon.

"I was speaking to the wicketkeeper [James Redwood] when I was batting and we were 50-odd for three and he said 70 might be too much on this wicket!

"We said 150 we'd be in with a chance as they've got such a strong batting line-up. I didn't expect it to go that well."

Malik (7-17) and George Hankins (3-37) were the only bowlers used by Gordon, who added: "It was popping up. Adeel and George bowled well, Adeel was unplayable, like he has been for a lot of the season, he has been unbelievable for us.

George Hankins took three wickets as Hornchurch beat Brentwood - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"We caught three in the slips and Muzza [Paul Murray] had a couple and a stumping.

"It was a big result for us and unexpected the way we've been playing lately. We were terrible at Belhus.

"I hoped for a better performance and it couldn't have gone any better to be honest.

"Chelmsford will be an interesting game. The wicket is not normally the greatest so last Saturday will have been good practice!"