Gordon relishing Amir's extra firepower in Hornchurch attack

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is looking forward to having more firepower in his attack, with former Pakistan international Mohammad Amir set to make his debut on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Amir - a T20 World Cup winner in 2009 - missed last weekend's 115-run home win over Hutton, but is due to come into the side for their Hamro Foundation Essex League Premier Division clash at Shenfield.

And Gordon said: "It will be good to have another seamer and a top-class one as well with that extra pace.

Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of Sussex Sharks batter Luke Wright for Essex Eagles in the Vitality Blast T20 in 2019 - Credit: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

"We should have that extra bit of firepower at one end. I feel sorry for the slips, but I might have to go in there myself!

"Shenfield is normally a good wicket but we've had a bit of rain this week.

"It's a slopey ground, small on one side, but they're always good matches and they are a decent side."

Having lost their first two matches of the season at Hadleigh and Wanstead, Hornchurch posted 245 against Hutton on home turf at Harrow Lodge Park.

Paul Murray (26) and George Hankins (42) put on 77 for the second wicket, with Gordon (53) adding 75 with Jalpesh Vijay (49) and 69 with Adeel Malik (30).

"We batted well on a really good wicket that got slower as it went on," added Gordon.

"It was a decent total, we had a bit of a collapse at the end. A few of us got in and hopefully we can carry that on for the next few weeks.

"It was nice to get some runs on a wicket that got tougher."

Hankins (3-43) led the way as Hutton were reduced to 60-5, with Marc Whitlock (3-25), Vijay (2-15), Gordon (1-16) and Malik (1-22) sharing the other wickets as they were eventually dismissed for 130.

"The wicket suited spin so I was glad as we had four spinners as I didn't have much choice!" said Gordon.

"They were always chasing and it was a good all-round performance to be honest. We needed it."

Hornchurch made it back-to-back wins with a 59-run triumph over Dartford in the Conference Cup on Sunday.

Gordon (79) and Ronnie Saunders (61) led the way in their 222-9, but the visitors reached 145-4 before collapsing to 163.

Gordon (4-42) and Saunders (3-20) shone with the ball too, as Malik (2-26) nabbed a brace.

"Dartford had some good young players and we chucked it away a bit with the bat in the last few overs," said Gordon.

"I would've liked 20-30 more runs and they were going at a good pace. We had a bit of a weakened side, but we got the job done in the end, with a few players missing.

"You don't know how things will go against some teams but it was nice to get two wins."

On a personal note, Gordon enjoyed his best weekend of the season with successive half-centuries and five wickets and now averages 43.2 with the bat and has 12 scalps at 19.41 apiece.

"I'm doing alright and like to make an impact as captain," he said. "It's nice to contribute, but getting wins is all I'm worried about."

*Mohammed Azian Zafar scored 200 not out as Hornchurch thirds beat Wanstead fourths by 94 runs at Cromer Road.

It is believed to be only the fourth double hundred in the club's long history, after Sean Perry, Paul Murray and Billy Gordon.

Mohammed Azian Zafar scored an unbeaten 200 for Hornchurch thirds against Wanstead fourths - Credit: Hornchurch CC



