Captain Gordon hails latest trophy at Hornchurch

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon was delighted to deliver another piece of silverware to the Harrow Lodge Park trophy cabinet at the Essex League T20 Finals on Sunday.

After beating Buckhurst Hill by six wickets in their semi-final at Billericay, Gordon's side enjoyed a 45-run success over Chelmsford in the final to be crowned champions once more.

And Gordon, who led Hornchurch to an Essex League treble in 2018, said: "It's the sixth trophy since I've been captain and it's good, we're doing alright.

"We've been a funny team this year. On our day we're really good, others we're bang average."

Having lost their League Cup quarter-final against Harold Wood a week earlier, but been boosted by a draw with Premier Division leaders Wanstead on Saturday, Gordon put Buckhurst Hill into bat after winning the toss.

And Ronnie Saunders (3-15) struck three early blows, as Gordon dismissed the dangerous Hendro Puchert, to leave them 25-4.

George Hankins and Marc Whitlock (2-21) struck in quick succession to make it 58-6, before a 40-run stand for the seventh wicket, with Adeel Malik (2-35) claiming the last two scalps as the innings closed on 127-9.

Hankins (42) and Paul Murray put on 70 in reply, with Saunders (30 not out) steering Hornchurch to their target with eight balls to spare.

Gordon said: "Buckhurst Hill have got good players and it was good to get the result against them.

"The back pitch at Billericay had a lot of grass on it and it was weird, some bounced through and others kept low. The main pitch was a lot flatter.

"Ronnie bowled really well and got runs in the chase which was good for him and his confidence."

Chelmsford had piled up 192-4 in the other semi-final against Brentwood, who could only muster 149-9 in reply.

But Hornchurch had a slight advantage in the final, having already played on the pitch, and Murray (44) and Hankins (23) put on 59, with Malik (26) and Gordon (25) adding 45 to help lift the total to 148-6.

Saunders (2-20), Malik and Gordon reduced Chelmsford to 38-5 and Marc Whitlock (3-25) ended a 41-run stand before Ted Coney ran out Rob Catchpole for an innings-high 36.

Malik (3-3) returned to seal victory and start the celebrations, with Gordon adding: "It suited us more than Chelmsford to play on the same pitch in the final, we knew what it was like.

"Muzza and George got off to a brilliant start, going at 10 an over for the first six, and we thought 148-6 was a good score to be fair.

"Chelmsford are a very good all round side, but at 38-5 it was uphill from then.

"To do that with only five bowlers, me and four spinners, it was good to get it done in the end."