Gordon hoping Hornchurch stay fit for National T20 final

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon is desperately hoping everyone can stay fit as they prepare for the Vitality Club T20 Cup final.

The Harrow Lodge club booked their place in the national showpiece with wins over Bexley and Banbury at Basingstoke & North Hants on Sunday.

And they will now take on Birmingham League outfit Barnt Green at picturesque Wormsley on September 11, after completing their Hamro Foundation Essex League campaign this weekend.

Hornchurch welcome Colchester after suffering a heavy loss at Chelmsford last weekend and Gordon said: "Hopefully everyone stays fit and then we can start thinking about next weekend.

"Chelmsford wasn't a very good deck, a bit wet after the thunderstorms in the week, but I think most of us were thinking about Sunday.

"We weren't in the right frame of mind and didn't really turn up. But it worked out well."

Put into bat at Chelmer Park, Hornchurch were dismissed for just 109 as Adeel Malik (45) top scored.

Gordon (2-31) claimed two early wickets to reduce the hosts to 45-3, but they eased to a seven-wicket victory in a match spanning just 53 overs.

The one positive was that afforded Hornchurch extra time to rest before the Regional T20 finals day.

And they held Bexley, who were 74-2 at one stage, to 121-7 in their semi-final as Marc Whitlock (3-35), Gordon (2-26), Ronnie Saunders (1-15) and George Hankins (1-20) shared the wickets.

Hornchurch slipped from 34-0 to 55-4 in reply, but Gordon (32) and Malik (34 not out) shared 62 to take them to the brink and Luke Edwards hit the winning runs in a five-wicket success with four balls left.

"We set off at about 7am, so it was an early one, but it was worth it," added Gordon.

"It was a nice little ground and we knew Bexley were a very good side, but we kept them to a respectable score on a difficult wicket.

"It had been used in the week so was tough to get going but if you could get a start it seemed to get flatter.

"Me and Adeel steadied the ship and Luke hit the winning runs over mid-off. It was a great win to be honest."

Gordon won the toss in the final, after Banbury beat Bradninch in the other semi-final, and saw Hankins hit 78 off 52 balls.

The captain added 32 off 15 and Edwards 20 off 12 to lift the total to 174-6 and Gordon said: "George batted unbelievable. A few of their boys spurred him on.

"We were looking at 140 but me and Luke put on 50 off 22 balls and that score on that wicket, you could see their heads were down."

Banbury slumped to 17-5 in reply and were eventually all out for 87 as Gordon (3-18), Ronnie Saunders (3-15), Hankins (2-15) and Whitlock (2-20) shared the wickets and Malik took four catches.

"It was a big chase even though it was a small ground, it was tough to get going," said Gordon.

"The pressure was on, they had to make the most of their first six overs and we thought if we could get a couple of early ones it would put more pressure on.

"We bowled well, they all did their job and everyone chipped in."