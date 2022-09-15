Whitlock wants 'a couple more years' after National T20 win

Hornchurch stalwart Marc Whitlock plans to play on for 'a couple more years' after winning the National Vitality Club T20 Cup.

The 43-year-old kept his nerve as Barnt Green chased 162 for victory at Wormsley, conceding just four runs in the 18th over.

And the spinner admitted clinching the silverware was the undoubted highlight of his career at his home-town club.

"We were talking about in the club yesterday [Saturday] and national champions, you can't beat that," he said.

"It's amazing. We did the treble four years ago but I never thought we'd do this.

"Just a small team from Essex, no overseas, no pro, we've just kept near enough 14 players I think, we used the whole lot and it don't get any better.

"At 43, you never thought you'd be in a national final, let alone win it, so over the moon.

"A couple more years it and that's me done. We've won the treble, we've won the national, what else can you do, there's nothing else to win."

Marc Whitlock and Paul Murray celebrate Hornchurch's National T20 win - Credit: Lee Power

Whitlock, having played at the picturesque private ground once before to celebrate former teammate Luke Sweeney's 40th birthday, looked on from the boundary as Hornchurch fell to 36-3.

But having only scored 49 runs at the halfway stage, they were indebted to a 75-run stand between George Hankins (84) and captain Billy Gordon (23), before Adeel Malik's cameo 31 off 13 balls.

"We thought if we could get 150 and them to chase seven and a half an over on this we're in with a shot, but halfway I thought we were gone," added Whitlock.

"Then George and Billy put on a little partnership and Adeel's 30-odd off nothing, got us over 160 and to be honest we were confident then. To go at eight an over here is hard."

Green lost Jacques Banton, brother of Somerset and England's Tom, cheaply but were looking favourites at 96-1.

Hankins then claimed the key wicket of Rheedyi Amin and Malik (2-29) nabbed a vital brace and Whitlock, having claimed 3-35 in the regional final win over Bexley, helped keep the run chase in check during his four-over spell as the match drew to a close.

"We needed to keep taking wickets and after about 12 overs I got a little bit worried, but they were still needing eight, nines," he said.

"Then we had two really good overs from Adeel and then it was in double figures and once you get to 11, 12 an over, someone has to go big and get 80/90.

"We got the two of them out as they were getting going and done it!"