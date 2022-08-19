Billy wants Hornchurch to bounce back against Brentwood

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon wants his side to bounce back from their heavy defeat at Belhus as Brentwood visit Harrow Lodge Park on Saturday.

Having scored 288-6 from their 50 overs, Gordon's men were made to pay for some errors in the field as the home side eased to an eight-wicket win with three overs to spare.

And a fifth loss of the season leaves Hornchurch in sixth place, 12 points adrift of defending champions Chelmsford with three games to go in their bid for a top-four finish.

They are still chasing national T20 honours - with a regional semi-final against Bexley at Basingstoke on Sunday week (August 28) - and Gordon says that is keeping spirits up.

Billy Gordon in bowling action for Hornchurch - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

"It was one of those days and Belhus seem to be a bogey side for us, something always seems to go wrong against them," he said.

"But we just have to move on to the next one and stay away from the relegation places.

"Brentwood will be difficult, they've been on a good run, but you never know. On our day, we can turn it on.

"I can't wait for the season to be over to be honest. The T20 run has been amazing and hopefully we can finish the season strong.

"But it's probably been my least enjoyable as captain, what with the problems we've had getting an overseas and with availability."

Having won a third successive toss and chosen to bat first, Gordon saw Jamie Sorrell (29) put on 47 with Paul Murray, who added another 138 with George Hankins.

George Hankins hit a half-century for Hornchurch against Belhus - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hankins hit four sixes and six fours to reach 72 off 68 balls, as Murray struck three fours in his 59 off 102 deliveries, before both fell with the total on 185.

After a mini wobble, Adeel Malik clubbed two sixes and eight fours in a quickfire unbeaten 59 off 35 to give Hornchurch hope, but it was not to be.

Max Osborne (40) put on 89 for the first wicket with Joe Joyce, who capitalised on a reprieve to add another 199 with Matt Doran (88 not out) before falling for 131 with the scores level.

"Muzza and George batted well and Adeel smashed it around everywhere as he has been," added Gordon.

"We were quite happy with that score in that heat, but then it all went downhill from there in the field.

"We had a bit of a nightmare. We dropped Max Osborne, which only cost us about 30 runs, and Joe Joyce when he was on 20.

"There were misfields and we all struggled with the heat, but that's no excuse. I've said before we're not the most agile side in the field.

"Joe batted well, but we didn't help ourselves."