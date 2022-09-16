Unbelievable to win national T20 title says Hornchurch captain Gordon

Hornchurch captain Billy Gordon admitted it felt 'unbelievable' to win the ECB Vitality Club T20 Cup at Wormsley.

George Hankins produced a man-of-the-match display with the bat in the national final to help Gordon's side post 161-8 against Barnt Green.

And the Birmingham League side came up short on 151-5 in reply, to launch wild celebrations among the Hornchurch players and their supporters.

"It's unbelievable, honestly. I'm lost for words," said Gordon in the immediate aftermath of the biggest win in the club's 239-year history.

"This club, just a pub team from Hornchurch. Funnily enough we were the only team out last night!

"But the 14 of us just stick together all the time, every single game we've been in.

"To get this far is an unbelievable effort and then to get over the line, just sums up this year."

Hornchurch players look on before their ECB Vitality Club T20 final - Credit: Lee Power

Gordon achieved his first aim of the day by winning the toss and choosing to bat first, but Paul Murray and Ronnie Saunders fell for single-figure scores and Jalpesh Vijay was dismissed first ball by Jacques Banton to leave them 36-3 in the seventh over.

That saw the skipper join Hankins at the crease and the total had reached only 49 at the halfway stage of their innings, but they dug in and kept the scoreboard ticking over, before Gordon was run out coming back for a second to make it 111-4.

But after Chris Sains fell in similar circumstances, in a bid to keep Hankins on strike, Adeel Malik produced a stunning cameo of 31 off 13 balls, with a six and four fours, to give them a total to defend.

George Hankins in batting action for Hornchurch at picturesque Wormsley - Credit: Lee Power

Gordon added: "Obviously we were struggling but I knew if me and George could put a partnership together - it happened before in a couple of the other games we got through, we had a partnership in the middle - I just knew if we could stick together and have a good partnership, with the power hitting we've got at the end, we can always come back.

"Thankfully it all worked out. They're both unbelievable players. It's George's first year and he's loved it with the team and we hope to have him back next year because he's an absolutely outstanding player.

"I thought it was a good score to be honest. The pitch was a bit two-paced and they had more pace bowlers that probably helped us late on.

"With the bowling we've got I had a feeling that, especially the slower bowlers, I knew if we took a couple of their key wickets we'd be fine."

Gordon had a chance to get his side off to a great start in the field, but dropped dangerman Rheedyi Amin at point off the very first ball bowled by Saunders.

Ronnie Saunders celebrates - Credit: Lee Power

And although he made the breakthrough at the other end when trapping Banton lbw, Hornchurch looked second favourites as Amin and Ben Chapman-Lilley took Green to 96-1 off 14 overs.

Hankins then tempted Amin to hole out to Vijay on the boundary for 53, but Chapman-Lilley went on to reach his own half-century as the total moved to 126-2 in the 17th over, before falling to Malik for 56 off 42 balls.

Marc Whitlock conceded just four runs from the 18th over to increase the pressure and Green captain Dom Harding picked out Saunders on the rope to give Malik a second scalp.

Excellent work in the outfield by Ted Coney prevented two boundaries and left Green needing 20 off the last over, bowled by Gordon.

Billy Gordon and Paul Murray celebrate - Credit: Lee Power

"I couldn't believe I dropped that catch first ball and that was their main player," he added.

"I thought 'no, this is going to be costly'. And he went on to get fifty and I thought 'it's going to be one of those days' but we never gave up and got over the line in the end.

"I was alright [bowling the last over] because it was a decent score and I thought 'they've got to have a good over' and I've done it a couple of times in this tournament so far, bowling the last over, and back myself to get the yorkers in, so I felt alright to be fair.

"The boys, under severe pressure, in a big game like this, to do it with the crowd watching, everyone stuck together and just showed the team spirit we've got.

"We're just a normal club side, no fancy players, but we all stick together and we can perform really well as a team."

Compared to their Essex League treble of 2018, this title felt especially sweet given the make-up of the 2022 squad and Gordon paid tribute to chair Jeremy West.

Hornchurch CC stalwart Doug Shewring and chair Jeremy West with the ECB Vitality Club T20 Cup - Credit: Hornchurch CC

"Jeremy has done so much for the club and we can't thank him enough for everything," he said.

"It gives something back to him for doing everything that he can and it puts us on the map a bit more than we already are.

"When we did the treble a few years ago we had an overseas [Muhammad Irfan] and [Monty] Panesar. Now to be national T20 champions is unbelievable, especially with all the home-grown players we've got.

"I'd like to win the league again, but we just seem to suit T20. I don't think many people will be going to work tomorrow!"

Hornchurch face the camera before the ECB Vitality Club T20 Cup final at Wormsley - Credit: Lee Power



