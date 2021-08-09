Open top bus parade made Hornchurch realise they want to win more says captain Spence

Video

Published: 9:30 AM August 9, 2021

Hornchurch captain Lewwis Spence feels the open top bus parade to mark their achievements has made them realise they want to win more trophies.

The Urchins won the FA Trophy back in May at Wembley Stadium then added a second with a 3-2 victory over FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands in the Pitching In Super Cup on Saturday.

The squad and staff then celebrated with an open top bus parade the following day as they were clapped and cheered around Hornchurch town centre by locals.

“Talking to the boys across that period of time, a few of us were a bit sceptical about the bus tour through the town centre just thinking that the time had passed since we had won it, obviously understandably the restrictions prevented it from being earlier,” said Spence.

“But when we were on it, the enjoyment of it and realisation of what it’s done for the local area and community, and the amount of people out was brilliant.

“Winning again and having another trophy to take with us on that bus added to it. It embeds that feel of success and now the group know starting next week we’ve got to put that in action and into the season. Then come the end of the season have something again to celebrate.

“Success is infectious, you want it over and over again, and even know it’s three months on that felt very special.”

The midfielder was also pleased to see how much the Urchins success has meant to the local community.

“For me taking my little boy on there, he’s four years old, never been interested in football. Taking him to Wembley and giving him a day out then at the end of the bus tour he broke down and cried because he didn’t want to get off," he added.

“When you’re in football, no matter what level, you take it a bit for granted and I've seen yourself and what you’ve done promoting us with the Recorder and everything that we’ve done over the past few months. You really do take it for granted, but for so many more people it means so much.

“You can undervalue what you’ve achieved and I think the parade was just another highlight of what we have achieved as a group and as a club. You then want to go on and achieve more of that.”