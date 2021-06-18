Hornchurch have agreed terms with trio Liam Nash, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown
Hornchurch have announced Liam Nash, Charlie Ruff and Ellis Brown have all agreed new contracts as they look to build on their FA Trophy success at the club.
The trio all netted as the Urchins sealed a 3-1 victory over Hereford in the final at Wembley Stadium to cap off a terrific journey and crown them as champions.
Nash, who was the Trophy’s top goal scorer, featured eight times and found the net seven times last campaign for Mark Stimson’s men.
Brown made 22 appearances in all competitions where he netted seven and picked up a further 11 assists while Ruff played 16 times where he scored seven times and grabbed eight assists.
Manager Mark Stimson said: “They’re in the area of the pitch that makes a massive difference, I know it’s important to keep clean sheets, and be defensively strong but in that final third the creativity that those three give us and in all different ways is vital.
“The pace of Ellis, the trickery of Charlie Ruff, and then the goal scoring ability of Liam Nash is a fantastic combination.
“That is something I spoke to the board about as we want to try keeping those players as they’re the icing on the cake.
“The other boys can feed those guys the ball, as you’ve seen many times this season, especially in the Trophy run and they can produce.
“We have to build a solid base behind them, feed them the ball, and whoever is fortunate enough or lucky enough to be wearing the number nine shirt – whether that will be Sam Higgins, Chris Dickson or Charlie Stimson then wow, what a great position to be in, with those guys behind you.”
Boss Stimson remains in talks with the rest of the FA Trophy winning squad as he look to retain the core of the squad ahead of next season and build on their recent success in the Isthmian Premier Division.
“Everyone is hoping to get a full season, we’re in a very competitive league, but we’re looking forward to it and we’re excited by the squad that we’ve assembled at the club now.”