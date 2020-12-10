Hornchurch manager Stimson pleased to progress in FA Trophy

Published: 8:00 AM December 10, 2020

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson was pleased to bag another competitive fixture as they progressed in the FA Trophy while league action remains suspended.

Goals from new signings Ollie Muldoon, Sam Higgins, Liam Nash and creative midfielder Charlie Ruff sealed the win for the Urchins despite an early equaliser from Tommy Tejan-Sie at Bridge Avenue.

They will now face a trip away to National League South side Tonbridge Angels in the second round on Tuesday evening.

“We created a lot of chances, but we had to work hard for it as to be honest Wingate gave us another tough game, and it was only a few weeks ago that they came here and beat us in the league,” Stimson said.

“We knew it was going to be tough, but I'm really pleased with the overall performance. There were a couple of boys that had their first 90 minutes as well so that was pleasing.

“To come away with a 4-1 win and into the next round, it’s great that we’ve got another game to look forward to next Tuesday.”

The boss was thrilled to see all his new signings get on the score sheet but he knows Charlie Ruff’s goal was special.

“Sam Higgins, I thought, was outstanding. He showed everything we know he can do and he got a full 90.

“The boy Nash, he’s bright, he’s a very good football player and has played at a good level. We’ve just got to get him a bit fitter then I think he’ll cause even more problems.

Hornchurch midfielder Ollie Muldoon finds the back of the net from a free-kick against Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I've known Ollie Muldoon for a long time, saw him play as a youngster and tried to sign him a couple of times but he was at Chelmsford. We’ve got him now and you can see what he can do, he can control the game in the centre of the pitch, good composure and I didn’t know he had that free-kick in his locker.

“Our other goal was from a player that used to play for Wingate so I bet he’s pleased with that - Charlie Ruff.”

Hornchurch's Charlie Ruff celebrates his goal against former club Wingate & Finchley - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

If Mark Stimson’s side could pull off an upset in the competition they will then travel away to either Dulwich Hamlet or Cheshunt in the third round.

But first up is Tonbridge although they will also host Basildon United in a friendly at Bridge Avenue on Saturday.

“It’s hard for everyone at the moment, especially if you love football like I do. I live for football, it’s a bit sad really, but that’s the way I am.

“For us to have a competitive game coming up plus a friendly against Basildon United on Saturday, just to keep us ticking over, is good.

“Lewis Spence, Charlie Stimson and a couple others will need minutes in that one. Remi Sutton might be back.

“To get out the house, get some fresh air, socialise and see people. Hear the crowd clap, sing and enjoy themselves - there are many reasons these friendlies are important.

“We want to try to be as fit and ready as we can.”