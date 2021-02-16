Hornchurch boss praises 'honesty of non-league' as fans raise money

Published: 12:00 PM February 16, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson says he loves the honesty in non-league football as fans rally to raise funds to help give his side the best chance possible on their trip to Darlington in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

The Urchins are struggling financially, with all their league fixtures cancelled, so a few supporters have started a funding page to raise the £2,500 required to send them to Darlington the day before the match.

Travelling up in advance will give them a decent chance of preparing properly - rather than having to go up and back on the same day (February 27).

“It’s amazing and that is something about non-league football that is great,” Stimson said. “From my own personal experiences it’s real people that have got a concern and feel for the club.”

“I’ve been fortunate enough to manage at this level and at a higher level, but my best times if I’m being honest have been at this level.

“I remember at Grays Athletic, I had a chairman there - Mick Woodward. Many people thought a lot of different things about him but he was honest and up front.

“He shook my hand, whatever we agreed we did, and we went on to great things. From there I moved on and I've come across some very different types of owners that were certainly not like that.

“Then I came back into non-league with Tommy South at Thurrock and he was on the same lines as Mick, shake your hand, and say let’s get on with it son.

“I feel like that at Hornchurch as well with all the people involved. Alex Sharp and Colin McBride, when I first met those we had a good honest chat.

“So far it’s been brilliant and with the fans now doing what they’re doing, it's just another form of that.

“It’s amazing, it’s a great gesture, and it’s really appreciated. Especially in these difficult times as well.”

He added: “There is a massive lot of goodwill in non-league football and I do get asked a hell of a lot why am I at this level in management and not at a higher level.

“I take that as a compliment, but one of my main answers and reasons is the honesty of it. It was great in league football but it wasn’t perfect.”

