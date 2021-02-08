Hornchurch praised by boss after bagging spot in FA Trophy quarter-finals

Published: 12:56 PM February 8, 2021

Liam Nash of Hornchurch scores the fifth and winning goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson cannot speak highly enough about his squad’s character as they marched into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy for the first time since the 2003/04 season.

Striker Liam Nash found the back of the net in the 96th minute to seal a 5-4 victory over Maidstone United.

It was an end-to-end thriller as a brace from Sam Higgins, an own goal from Joe Ellul and a goal from Ronnie Winn sealed the Urchins' progress at Bridge Avenue.

Sam Higgins of Hornchurch scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“How do you start to talk about that game? It had absolutely everything,” Stimson said.

“We took the lead, then they went in front, then we came back, then we went ahead, they came back, we went ahead again, then they came back and it looked like it was going to penalties.

“Then we have a chance, but the defender did great. Then we had another chance and we’ve put it in the net to reach the quarter-finals, which is an absolutely fantastic achievement.

“I’ve spoken a few times over the last few weeks and said how proud I am to manage this group of players and they just give everything and you saw that again. Every one of them.

“A couple at the end were really struggling with injuries, but I can’t ask for any more as a manager. We gave everything, and with that bit of quality we’ve got we can cause upsets.

“It’s hard to find that character as you do get a lot of players at this level, and maybe the level above, that just move club to club. They don’t want to stay around, especially if they’re not playing football.”

Stimson, a four-time winner of the FA Trophy, said: “I don’t want to pick out too many individual players, but I will pick out one, who is not a so-called big name at this club - Ronnie Winn.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch scores the second goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He played again today (Saturday), got us a goal first-half, made a tackle in the first-half as a left winger against their centre half, who I think is an outstanding player.

“It was a 50-50 and that’s my left winger. He is someone that I have had for eight years, probably plays six full games a season, but never moans, just gets on with it and has got a lot of ability.

“To have him around us that is the character I want and to have that on my bench, it shows you what I've got on the pitch.

“Don’t like to single anyone out, but Ronnie Winn typifies me as a person, and how I want my teams to play.”