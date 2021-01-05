Hornchurch 'frustrated' as they want to prepare for FA Trophy tie

Published: 12:00 PM January 5, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is growing frustrated that they’ve not heard back from the FA about preparing for their Trophy clash - which will still go ahead despite a third UK lockdown.

The Urchins are due to welcome National League side Kings Lynn Town to Bridge Avenue on Saturday, January 16. They have already beaten National League South sides Hampton & Richmond Borough, Tonbridge Angels, and Dulwich Hamlet in the competition.

The boss wants to be able to train.

“Fingers crossed," he said. "We sent an email to the FA probably 12 days ago, and still not heard back from that so we’re really frustrated with that.

“The Trophy game is going ahead so we want to give ourselves the best chance and we want to try doing a bit of training before that. If we don’t, it’s not quite a level playing field.

“At least we have that game to look forward to. It’s a massive game and with the news of the league being on pause for who knows how long, we’ve got to take this opportunity in the Trophy to enjoy the game of football.”

Hornchurch have lost another player in right-back Louis Ramsay. He has joined Billericay Town who can still play due to their Elite Status. It is now an ever-growing problem for Stimson.

“[He] has gone to Billericay Town on a dual-registration, but that could possibly turn into a permanent deal for him as he was there last year and did well but obviously a change of management meant he came to us.

“Hemel Hempstead have got a game on the 16th, Dartford have got a game, so we won’t be able to call upon Nathan Cooper and Chris Dickson again so we’re down to the bare bones.

“I think as it stands we’ve got 14 players. It’s very hard, one reason is playing football - that is what they love to do, these players, and have done it since a young age - and then the second reason is financially.

“They’ll be getting paid as well, so it’s a double blow. It’s hard as there are at least another four or five that are wanted.

“I’m doing my utmost just to even keep them here for this Trophy game and talking to them as much as possible, saying to them just give us this one game, I know there is another team waiting but can they wait.”