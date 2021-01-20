Hornchurch boss Stimson delighted with home tie against Maidstone United

Published: 11:18 AM January 20, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson is delighted to have bagged a home tie in the last 16 of the FA Trophy next month.

The Urchins have been drawn at home to National League South side Maidstone United in the next round of the prestigious non-league cup competition. The tie is due to be played on Saturday, February 6.

Stimson has won the Trophy three times as a manager - in consecutive years - twice with Grays Athletic and once with Stevenage Borough. He also won it as a player at Canvey Island.

He’ll now be looking to cause yet another upset to seal a place in the quarter-finals.

Stimson said. “First of all, to get a home tie is great. It’s a shame we can’t have fans in, as I think that was probably the only thing missing from last Saturday’s match and that would have been the icing on the cake to have fans there behind us.

You may also want to watch:

“When you get to this stage of this competition or any competition you ask for a home tie and we’ve got that.

“We did play Maidstone United in pre-season and when the game comes around the boys will be really up for it and looking forward to it.

Ronnie Winn of Hornchurch and Sonny Carey of Kings Lynn during Hornchurch vs King's Lynn Town, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 16th January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“We know it’s going to be another difficult challenge because of the level they play at and because of some of the players they’ve got. But, everything crossed we can just perform how we have done recently, then we know it will be a good game.”

Stimson knows he now must try to keep hold of everyone in his squad. Numbers are already depleted after three departed at the start of the new year.

“We have to respect the opposition, but it's most important to not fear anyone, and with the players we’ve got and the ability they’ve got then we know we’ve got a good chance.

“Now it’s about making sure that we can keep the players from now until then. At the moment the club are sorting things out and it’s looking like in a very positive way.

“Fingers crossed we’ll have the same squad that we did last game.”

Liam Nash (2nd L) of Hornchurch scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Hornchurch vs King's Lynn Town, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 16th January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He added: “Fortunately we’ll be able to train. It should help us as last time we didn’t have many sessions. But we’ve just got to be careful as the squad isn’t the biggest.

“As much as we want to train, we can’t over train and pick up any injuries as we can’t afford that, as the squad is so thin.”