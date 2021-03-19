Boss wants Urchins to take upbeat tempo into Notts County clash

Published: 8:00 AM March 19, 2021

Hornchurch players celebrate their fourth goal during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson wants his side to take their upbeat training sessions into the FA Trophy semi-final clash as they bid to make it to the dreamland of Wembley.

The Urchins have continued to train in preparation for the clash against the oldest professional football club in the cup competition.

They are now just one match away from Wembley after beating the likes of Bowers & Pitsea, Wingate & Finchley, Tonbridge Angels, Dulwich Hamlet, King’s Lynn Town, Maidstone United and Darlington along the way.

“We’ve had a couple of good training sessions, everyone is really upbeat and enthusiastic, and of course really looking forward to the great game ahead,” Stimson said.

“We’ll have a couple more sessions and probably just do one next week, then the game will come round. If we can just get a performance out of the boys like we have done in the previous games it’s going to be an exciting game that’s for sure. That is all we ask of the players.

You may also want to watch:

“They’ve put in performances and the effort at training so we must take that into the game, then everything crossed that we can go to that dreamland.”

Rickie Hayles of Hornchurch and Scott Rendell of Maidstone during Hornchurch vs Maidstone United, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 6th February 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Four-time Trophy winner Stimson said he has been studying Notts County in recent weeks while they continue to play matches in the National League.

“You have to, if you don’t you're stupid. We’ve seen quite a bit of them and we know they’re a very strong side. Lots of experience and they signed a couple of players last week to add more experience.

“It is going to be the toughest game we’ve had so far this season and obviously since I've been at the club. The boys are aware of that as well and on the day we need to perform to the maximum and need Notts County to have an off day.

“If the chances come available then we need to take them.”

Supporters and West Ham United have continued to back the Bridge Avenue club with donations to help them prepare.

Stimson said: “Massive thank you to everyone that keeps donating. I've said it many times, it’s an amazing thing, especially in these times.

“We appreciate everything and I think they appreciate what we’re trying to do as we try to give it that one last final push. Who knows, these players could hopefully be making their dreams come true by going to the fantastic stadium of Wembley.”