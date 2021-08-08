Hornchurch FA Trophy win will be remembered forever says boss Stimson

Video

Published: 5:02 PM August 8, 2021 Updated: 5:39 PM August 8, 2021

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson knows FA Trophy victory will be remembered forever but now wants to focus on the upcoming Isthmian Premier Division season.

The Urchins sealed the Trophy victory back in May at Wembley Stadium with a 3-1 win over Hereford then followed that up to add a second trophy by beating FA Vase winners Warrington Rylands in the Pitching In non league Super Cup.

To mark the success fans flocked the streets of Hornchurch to watch the players and staff celebrate on an open top bus parade on Sunday.

Hornchurch celebrate FA Trophy victory with an open top bus parade around Hornchurch town centre - Credit: Jacob Ranson

“To win this competition for the level we’re at I think you have to use that word legends and rightly so. It’s done, it will always be remembered, but it’s time to close it now, and focus on the next 10-12 months,” Stimson said.

“It’s going to be a difficult time as there is some good teams in this league, but we’re up for the challenge, and we can’t wait for Saturday.”

The five-time Trophy winner Stimson now wants his side to build on the momentum they’ve created and feels the club have showed their intent by retaining the majority of the squad.

“I think that has shown with the amount of players we’ve kept from last season. I believe in them because they’ve shown that they’ve got great quality.

“To win the cup was another plus and we can go into the season excited. We know it’s going to be a challenge with ups and downs but that is in every season.

“It’s about getting through those difficult times, but it’s exciting times for the football club, really exciting times.”

The boss has also urged fans that attended Wembley Stadium or the bus parade to get themselves down to Bridge Avenue to help spur his squad on in the Isthmian Premier Division – although their first match is away to Horsham on Saturday.

“We want to get some more supporters into the ground. The amount of people that showed up for the parade and the final. If we can get a percentage of that in through the turnstiles then that will only help us.

“I think Horsham will be a top six side, so we’ll go there ready for a game, and we’re just looking forward to it now.”